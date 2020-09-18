NBA Trade Rumors - LA Clippers to consider moving Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell might head to the Toronto Raptors

The Denver Nuggets pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent history by knocking out the LA Clippers. Next season might be the Clippers' best chance (and only chance?) to win a title, since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have an option to opt out after that. With Doc Rivers and crew desperately looking for ways to upgrade their roster this off-season, here are a few NBA trade rumors regarding the same.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers might consider moving Lou Williams this off-season

Because of the Paul George trade, the LA Clippers don't have any draft picks that could be used as trade assets. Youngsters like Landry Shamet and Ivica Zubac won't get them much in return and this might force Clippers to consider trading one of their key players.

As per this NBA trade rumor, the LA Clippers might think about moving their 6th man Lou Williams in the off-season. Lou is arguably one of the best scorers off the bench and has won the 'Sixth Man of the Year' award three times.

The Clippers will take trade calls for Lou Williams this offseason, source tells me.



Lou Williams, one of the, if not, the best 6th man in NBA history - will enter the final year of his contract next season. pic.twitter.com/lfIuPODhhH — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) September 17, 2020

Despite averaging 18.2 points this season, his numbers dipped in the playoffs and he continued to be a liability on defense. Given the high demand for a ball-handling guard around the league, the LA Clippers might entertain the idea of trading Williams in the hopes of getting another quality player.

NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors targeting Montrezl Harrell in the upcoming free agency

Dallas Mavericks v LA Clippers - Game Five

Montrezl Harrell is probably the best big a team can have on their second unit. Coming off the bench, Harrell averaged 18.6 points this season and was named the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming off-season and multiple teams would be interested in his services.

Raptors will make a run at signing Clippers big man Montrez Harrell this offseason, source tells me. — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) September 17, 2020

Though this is still a rumor and the teams haven't talked about it officially, Harrell might end up being a good fit with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors' Serge Ibaka is now a free agent and might leave the 2018-19 champions if he gets a better contract. Having an attacking big like Trez will definitely improve the Raptors' offense as they look to get back at championship contention next season.

