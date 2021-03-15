NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers eyeing George Hill, Atlanta Hawks browsing the market for a wing player

The LA Clippers have dominated the NBA trade rumor mill lately, primarily because of the management's decision to attempt to land a difference-maker before the March 25th deadline. Tyronn Lue is eyeing a pure point guard who can play alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and initiate the LA Clippers' half-court offense.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers targetting veteran guard George Hill

Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards

According to Shams Charania of 'The Athletic', the LA Clippers have registered interest in signing OKC Thunder point guard George Hill. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is a useful player to have off the bench and is a career 38% shooter from deep, a quality that is invaluable in today's NBA.

George Hill has been a positive figure in the OKC Thunder dressing room, and he will take up an important role if he joins the LA Clippers as lack of leadership is something the roster has been criticized for.

Another concern is that the only true point guard the LA Clippers have is Reggie Jackson, and adding Hill will provide much-needed depth in a key position. George Hill has averaged 11 points and 3 assists on 38.6% shooting from 3-point range and could provide a spark of creativity in a sometimes dull-looking LA Clippers offense.

NBA trade rumors indicate that Trevor Ariza is another player who is attracting interest from championship contenders. Ariza's last NBA game was with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019-20 campaign, but teams still view him as the glue who can impact proceedings on the defensive end.

Atlanta Hawks inquiring about wing players

Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks

According to NBA trade rumors, the Atlanta Hawks have made calls around the league to check the availability of wing players. The Hawks are looking to make a move following Cam Reddish's injury update, who has been sidelined for four to six weeks following soreness in his right achilles.

Despite splashing the cash in the off-season, the Atlanta Hawks have been an underwhelming team this season. The franchise is in desperate need of a swingman, and it will be fascinating to see which star the Hawks end up with to realize their goal of making the postseason.

