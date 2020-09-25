NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers' Montrezl Harrell will be on Dallas Mavericks' radar this offseason

The Dallas Mavericks came up short against the LA Clippers in the NBA Playoffs this season. Even though the first-round series was pushed to six games, the talent on the LA Clippers' roster proved too much to handle for the Mavericks. As the Mavericks look for ways to improve their roster for the next season, a recent NBA trade rumor has suggested they might be interested in Clippers' Montrezl Harrell.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks looking to add some 'tough-guy attitude' to the roster

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

With Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis forming their core, the Dallas Mavericks' future is looking bright. The European duo is still far from their peak and will be a force to reckon with in a few years. But to compete against a heavily stacked Western Conference next season, the Mavericks know they need more talent on their roster.

According to Mike Fisher of SI.com, the Mavs organization wishes to add some 'tough-guy-attitude' to their roster in the offseason. Montrezl Harrell, who's known for his fearless demeanor on the court, appears to be someone who is on the Dallas Mavericks' radar. Harrell was recently involved in an on-court altercation with Luka Doncic, but the LA Clippers' center apologized to Doncic.

Mavericks among teams with interest in Clippers free-agent-to-be Montrezl Harrell. https://t.co/bPwT7FT534 — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) September 24, 2020

Montrezl Harrell won the 2020 'Sixth Man of the Year' award and is among the best offensive weapons to have on your bench. His contract with the LA Clippers expired this season, and Dallas can acquire him via free agency or a trade without spending too much.

The 26-year-old will surely enhance Dallas Mavericks' offense as they look to make a deep run in the playoffs next season.

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers might explore a sign-and-trade deal with Montrezl Harrell

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three

According to a recent report, the LA Clippers and Montrezl Harrell have mutual-interest in re-joining forces next season. However, it should be noted that Montrezl Harrell might demand a bigger contract in the offseason, and the Clippers don't have much flexibility in their cap space.

The LA Clippers are going through their own issues at the moment and are looking at ways to improve their roster. With no draft picks and valuable trade assets at hand, letting go of Montrezl Harrell in free agency or exploring a sign-and-trade deal might be one of their only solutions to make space for another player.

The news about a possible rift between Harrell and Paul Geroge has added weight to the NBA trade rumor surrounding Harrell and the Dallas Mavericks.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: The addition of Aaron Gordon could give the Minnesota Timberwolves their desired 'big 3'