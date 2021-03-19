NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers targeting Lonzo Ball to meet playmaking needs

Lonzo Ball has been the subject of many NBA Trade Rumors recently, and it appears that the LA Clippers are keen to join the race for the New Orleans Pelicans playmaker.

After dropping six of their past ten matchups and two since the midseason break, the LA Clippers are in desperate need of a floor general at point guard. Patrick Beverley is an All-Defensive quality guard but is less utilised at the offensive end for his creative abilities.

Several teams are reportedly interested in Lonzo Ball in the lead-up to next week's trade deadline. Although it could be challenging for the LA Clippers to acquire him, they will become a strong contender with Ball on their roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers seek to add offensive edge with Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball is producing his highest points average this season.

In his fourth season, second with the New Orleans Pelicans, it appears Lonzo Ball's time in New Orleans could be coming to an end.

Ball, who is entering restricted free agency in the summer, may not be a part of the New Orleans Pelicans' long-term future plans. That means his move from New Orleans before the transfer deadline could make sense.

In recent NBA Trade Rumors, Marc Stein of the 'New York Times' reported that the LA Clippers franchise is exploring options to bring Ball back to California, and the Clippers are the first team to be linked with a trade for the player.

The Clippers, with a well-chronicled need for a playmaking upgrade, are exploring trade routes to acquiring New Orleans' Lonzo Ball before next Thursday's NBA trade deadline, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 19, 2021

As part of the Pelicans offensive trio, alongside Williamson and Ingram, Lonzo Ball is becoming a well-rounded player and has become consistent as well. He is averaging a career-high 14.2 points per game, and his field-goal percentage of 42.5% and three treys per night are both personal best marks.

He is grabbing 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per outing, numbers which are lower than what he tallied last season. But Ball's career average of 6.4 dimes is comfortably higher than the combined total of five per night that Patrick Beverley and Reggie Jackson provide for the LA Clippers.

Ball's offensive rating (114) is by far his highest in the last four years. He can also defend, which are evident in his rating of 116 and tally of 1.3 steals per night this campaign.

However, the LA Clippers are in somewhat of a quandary currently. Although they possess the second-most prolific offense in the league, there is a lack of creativity, particularly when Paul George or Kawhi Leonard is not running the floor. It's an area where Ball could help.

But bringing in Lonzo Ball won't be an easy proposition and would likely need the involvement of a third team to make the deal happen.

The LA Clippers have depleted their draft capital over the past few trade windows. Therefore any deal will certainly be challenging. Combine that with the fact that their available trade pieces are either too expensive or ageing makes a trade for Lonzo Ball an unlikely proposition.

Over his first 10 games this season, Lonzo Ball averaged:

11. 9 points and 4.4 assists,

while shooting 38% from the floor, 28% from deep and 58% on FT's



Over his last 25 games, Lonzo avg:

15.4 pts and 6.0 assists,

while shooting 44% from the floor, 43% from deep and 84% on FT's — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 19, 2021

Nevertheless, a starting five of Lonzo Ball, Leonard, George, Ibaka and Batum, plus their bench depth, could prove a tough matchup for any opponent in the playoffs.

Lonzo Ball is an extremely competent player at both ends of the floor and would offer a creative edge Beverley is unable to provide nor is expected to do so.

Should Ty Lue see this as an area where the LA Clippers could be exposed in the postseason, we could expect this storyline to develop in the coming days in NBA trade rumors.