NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers could explore a trade with New York Knicks for former Most Improved Player winner

Recent NBA Trade rumors have seen New York Knicks forward Julius Randle linked with his former team, the LA Lakers. With the Knicks going all out on pursuing Donovan Mitchell, a trade involving Randle emerged as a possibility.

The Knicks signed Jalen Brunson early in free agency. New York appears to be looking to continue improving the roster. Having been linked to Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks have been in constant negotiations to acquire him.

With the Knicks' roster seeing significant changes, Julius Randle has emerged as a potential trade option. The forward is coming off a disappointing season.

Randle is heading into the final year of a $117 million contract. The Knicks may consider finding a way to move him before he enters free agency next season. The LA Lakers have emerged as a potential landing spot.

RealGM @RealGM Lakers, Knicks Could Explore Julius Randle Trade basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267985… Lakers, Knicks Could Explore Julius Randle Trade basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267985…

The LA Lakers have been in discussions to move Russell Westbrook. Engaged in constant talks with the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers are attempting to move Westbrook and his massive $47 million contract.

NBA Insider Marc Stein suggested that sources in Las Vegas believe that a Lakers-Knicks trade for Westbrook may be in the works. However, this also depends on whether New York can successfully acquire Donovan Mitchell.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- @TheSteinLine



(Via “One league source advised me in Las Vegas to keep an eye on the Knicks and Lakers discussing a potential Westbrook deal if — IF — Leon Rose can successfully bring Donovan Mitchell to Madison Square Garden.”(Via marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-stuck-in-… “One league source advised me in Las Vegas to keep an eye on the Knicks and Lakers discussing a potential Westbrook deal if — IF — Leon Rose can successfully bring Donovan Mitchell to Madison Square Garden.” 👀👀👀- @TheSteinLine (Via marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-stuck-in-…) https://t.co/VS7jGYjwA1

How does the New York Knicks-LA Lakers trade play out?

Julius Randle and Russell Westbrook fight for a loose ball

The whole deal depends upon the New York Knicks acquiring Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz have made a massive demand to kick off negotiations.

As of now, Randle remains a lock on the Knicks' roster. Similarly, Westbrook remains on the trade block as the Lakers negotiate with the Nets and the San Antonio Spurs to facilitate a trade.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Report: Spurs trade ‘closest to happening’ involves Kyrie Irving to Lakers and Russell Westbrook to San Antonio lakersdaily.com/report-spurs-t… Report: Spurs trade ‘closest to happening’ involves Kyrie Irving to Lakers and Russell Westbrook to San Antonio lakersdaily.com/report-spurs-t…

Westbrook has little to offer the New York Knicks if the trade goes through. The move itself suggests a possible buyout discussion to clear more cap space.

Julius Randle would likely come off the bench in LA.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Julius Randle’s highlights with the Lakers Julius Randle’s highlights with the Lakers 👀 https://t.co/DLgbQXFBvx

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far