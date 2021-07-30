NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers were more interested in Russell Westbrook than Buddy Hield from the start

The LA Lakers were thought to be finalizing a deal for Buddy Hield on Thursday, but then they pivoted and suddenly Russell Westbrook became a member of the Purple and Gold. According to a report from Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Lakers had a plan in place that prioritized one over the other.

“Per NBA sources, the Lakers went into the offseason with a clear Plan A: unrealistic hopes of landing a Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal,” Pincus wrote.

“Plan B was Chris Paul (but then the Phoenix Suns advanced to the NBA Finals) and Westbrook. Hield was always Plan C.”

This explains a lot about what happened on draft day 2021 which was supposed to be the highlight of the night. But the LA Lakers, Washington Wizards and Russell Westbrook found a way to hijack the attention of basketball fans, especially on Twitter.

Late Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted about the Buddy Hield deal with the Sacramento Kings almost at its completion. Minutes later, The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania broke the report that the LA Lakers were working on another deal with virtually the same pieces. The prize at the other end was going to be the Washington Wizards’ Russell Westbrook.

Suddenly, the Kings were left licking their wounds and the Wizards were celebrating the addition of multiple excellent pieces around Bradley Beal.

Russell Westbrook vs Buddy Hield in LA Lakers' eyes

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus added more information on the events that led to the LA Lakers picking Russell Westbrook over Buddy Hield. Apparently, the Lakers were pursuing both Westbrook and Hield at the same time, with Marc J Spears of The Undefeated as the source of the report about the former.

But the Washington Wizards allegedly waited on Beal and Westbrook to make decisions about where their careers were headed.

“That pushed Hield to the forefront. But even as the possibility of a deal built around Kyle Kuzma and Harrell began to form, the Lakers kept the door open to a Westbrook deal.

“Westbrook asserted his voice into the conversation, and per an NBA source, the Wizards pivoted. Just like that, the pieces the Kings liked for Hield were no longer available,” Pincus explained.

To complete the Russell Westbrook trade, the LA Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick, which turned out to be Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson, who was reportedly traded to the Indiana Pacers via the Washington Wizards.

Aside from Westbrook, the LA Lakers also received the Wizards’ 2024 and 2028 second-round picks.

And just like that, Buddy Hield is still with the Kings. They are still likely going to send Hield somewhere else to shore up their frontcourt, which will most probably be decimated by the potential departure of free agent Richaun Holmes.

