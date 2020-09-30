NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers and Miami Heat among 8 teams interested in Victor Oladipo

With the NBA Finals starting tomorrow, we're merely a few days away from the conclusion of this campaign with the offseason set to ensue soon after. As such, it's no surprise that teams have started to zero in on their targets including the finalists LA Lakers and Miami Heat both of whom feature in the latest NBA trade rumors. Both teams are looking for more experienced stars in the backcourt and have now been linked with Victor Oladipo.

It's been reported several times over that the Indiana Pacers are considering to move Victor Oladipo when the trade window opens. He had a monumental impact on the franchise since jumping over from OKC Thunder but long-term injuries have stalled his growth. Oladipo is on an expiring contract too, which increases his trade value in a sense.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers and Miami Heat join race to acquire Victor Oladipo

Miami Heat v LA Lakers

There are valid concerns about Victor Oladipo's health and how that'll shape the rest of his career. At the same time, Oladipo's amongst the few great two-way guards in the league right now. Even if he's not shooting the ball well on any night, he'll still get you stops on the other end of the court. That's a trait loved by championship teams so it's no surprise that both LA Lakers and Miami Heat are interested in him, as reported by Heavy's Brandon Robinson.

Although six other franchises reportedly have interest in Victor Oladipo as mentioned above, if the Miami Heat or LA Lakers come calling, they have to be earmarked as the favorites. Both teams could use some help in the backcourt too.

Pat Riley

The Miami Heat have great up-and-coming players such as Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro but need that experience to go along with the youth. Goran Dragic currently fills that role but he'll be a free agent at the end of this season.

For LA Lakers, they just lack a pure go-to scoring option in the backcourt. Sure, the likes of Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Danny Green pop up for buckets here and there. But Victor Oladipo can take over games which could be handy on nights when LeBron James or Anthony Davis aren't at their best.

Advertisement

Guards who made All-D and All-NBA in the same year since 1987:



Michael Jordan

Jason Kidd

Gary Payton

Kobe Bryant

Chris Paul

Ben Simmons



and a healthy Victor Oladipo



pic.twitter.com/CtLr3I3mHd — Beyond The RK (@beyondtheRK) September 28, 2020

Also read: Miami Heat vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - September 30th, 2020 | NBA Finals Game 1