NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers set to acquire Dennis Schroeder from OKC Thunder with Danny Green and 28th pick going the other way

After winning the NBA championship last season, the LA Lakers are focused on improving their roster to launch a defense of their title. The team has prioritized the acquisition of a guard this offseason to complement the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It seems like the 17-time champions are close to signing their intended target. Let's check out the latest update on the NBA Trade Rumors front.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers set to acquire Dennis Schroeder from OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Seven

OKC Thunder's Dennis Schroeder has been a part of various NBA Trade Rumors this offseason. The mercurial point guard was set to depart the franchise at the end of last season, with the management planning to blow up the roster and launch a rebuild.

According to NBA Trade Rumors, the LA Lakers were interested in acquiring the German guard, and league insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania have confirmed that the franchise is set to acquire Dennis Schroeder. The NBA trade talks revolved around LA Lakers shooting guard Danny Green and their 28th pick in the NBA Draft 2020, which will go to the OKC Thunder.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers looking to go all out by acquiring DeMar DeRozan; ready to give up Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma

The NBA trade will be completed on draft day, and the LA Lakers will have to wait till they make their selection in the event, because of the Stepien Rule. The LA Lakers owe a 2021 first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans, and as a result of the Stepien Rule, cannot trade the 28th pick until the team has chosen a player in the NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks with Oklahoma City on a trade for guard Dennis Schroder, sources tell ESPN. Deal expected to include OKC acquiring LA’s pick at No. 28 in Wednesday’s draft. Deal can be completed at noon ET on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

The LA Lakers will acquire an adept scorer and playmaker in Dennis Schroeder. The point guard was influential for the OKC Thunder last season as a bench player and was a strong contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Schroeder can fill multiple gaps for the LA Lakers, who will have a versatile option on their roster after struggling to get production from the bench guard spots last year.

Advertisement

Lakers will gain some valuable flexibility when it comes to their $9.3M midlevel exception:



Out

Green $15,365,853

Pick 28- $1.964,780



In

Schroder- $15,500,000 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 15, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: "If they make the right decision, I'll be there for many years" Giannis Antetokounmpo on future with Milwaukee Bucks