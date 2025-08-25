  • home icon
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers unwilling to send LeBron James to Warriors for Jimmy Butler or Jonathan Kuminga

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 25, 2025 03:31 GMT
Lakers unwilling to send LeBron James to Warriors for Jimmy Butler or Jonathan Kuminga. (Photo: GETTY)

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to LeBron James over the past two seasons in hopes of pairing him with Steph Curry. The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the LA Lakers are not interested in acquiring Jimmy Butler or Jonathan Kuminga for "The King."

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Warriors have inquired about James' availability over the past 18 months. The four-time NBA champion will need to request a trade away from the Lakers to facilitate a deal since he has a no-trade clause.

Sources told Lakers Daily that the Lakers' front office is not interested in Butler or a potential sign-and-trade involving Kuminga. Butler is younger than James, but he has also battled injuries over the past few seasons, while Kuminga remains inconsistent despite his potential.

also-read-trending Trending
The Golden State Warriors first expressed interest in acquiring LeBron James last year, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There was contact between Warriors owner Joe Lacob and Lakers team governor Jeanie Buss, who directed the negotiations to Klutch Sports CEO and James' agent, Rich Paul.

While the prospect of playing alongside Steph Curry was a great proposition, Paul was adamant that James wants to stay with the Lakers. It's the same sentiment the powerful agent had this offseason amid rumors that the four-time NBA MVP is looking for a move away from the purple and gold franchise.

However, James opted into the final year of his contract to remain in Los Angeles. He's no longer the main man after the Lakers signed Luka Doncic to a massive three-year contract.

Charles Barkley urges LeBron James to move on from the Lakers

Charles Barkley urges LeBron James to move on from the Lakers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking with Kate Constable and Cam Smith of "The Bettor Angle" podcast on the BET MGM Network, Charles Barkley was asked about LeBron James' future with the LA Lakers. Barkley urged James to move on since it's Luka Doncic's team now.

"LeBron is going to have to move on at some point," Barkley said. "It is what it is. Even though he's been there, even though he's been putting up good numbers, they haven't been successful in probably four years. It's already Luka's team now. You don't sign and trade for Luka Doncic, give him all that money, and it's not his team."

James will earn $52.6 million next season, which is the final year of his contract. If he doesn't retire at the end of the season, he'll be an unrestricted free agent.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

