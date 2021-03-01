NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets willing to move Victor Oladipo; Miami Heat potential buyers

Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo appears to be on the move again as recent NBA trade rumors link the two-time All-Star to the Miami Heat. The versatile point-guard has already moved once this season.

He was acquired by the Houston Rockets during the four-team blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

However, his arrival in Houston has always seemed temporary. Victor Oladipo is on an expiring contract and is set to become a free agent following the end of the season.

So the Houston Rockets - who are 11-20 and have the third-worst record in the league - are open to making a deal before the March 25th trade deadline instead of waiting around and risking losing the 2013 NBA lottery pick for nothing.

"Some around the league think Victor Oladipo could be a candidate to sign a contract with the Miami Heat during the upcoming free-agency period. So one has to imagine that the Rockets will look to move the two-time All-Star."



(Via @PompeyOnSixers ) pic.twitter.com/SDU9Rf9BCB — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 28, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat would need to give up young core in exchange for Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo #7 of the Houston Rockets

The Miami Heat are struggling to regain the level of play they reached during the Orlando bubble. Bringing in Victor Oldaipio to play alongside Jimmy Bulter and rising star Bam Adebayo could be an acquisition that would take the Miami Heat back to the NBA's biggest stage.

However, as per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Houston Rockets would want young assets in return. Pompey wrote:

"Houston would probably want some young talent or draft picks in return for Oladipo, who is making $21 million."

It is no secret that the Miami Heat have multiple young assets amongst their roster. However, the Miami Heat were not open to trading players like Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson away in exchange for James Harden earlier in the season.

However, much of that reasoning was due to the Miami Heat's belief that James Harden would not merge with the so-called "Heat culture." That would not be the case with Victor Oladipo.

The 28-year-old is viewed as a hard-working player capable of reaching the level of play he produced in the 2017-18 season, where he averaged a career-high 23.1 points and was the NBA steals champion with 2.4 steals if he was to be placed in the right position.

While this trade would instantly boost the Miami Heat to title contenders for the 2020-21 NBA season, they also believe they can wait to sign Victor Oladipo in the offseason as a free agent. Earlier in the season, he expressed interest in signing with the 2020 NBA Finalists via The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor:

"Houston could also still flip Oladipo, who wanted out of Indiana but landed in another place he doesn’t want to be. League sources say Oladipo still hopes to find himself in Miami."



- @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/2VNc0Fhkra — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 14, 2021

Victor Oladipo already has ties to the city of South Beach. He does most of his off-season training in Florida and is the part-owner of a Miami gym.

