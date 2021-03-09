Create
NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat front office inclined to make a move for Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic v Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat's name has been constantly brought up in NBA trade rumors for some time now. This is mostly because of their inability to impress this season after reaching the finals last year.

The Miami Heat management is looking to partner Bam Adebayo with another star big before the imminent NBA trade deadline. However, it will be difficult to do so, considering the lack of options available.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat reportedly targeting Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four
According to Kevin O'Connor of Ringer, the Miami Heat have expressed a strong interest in signing Orlando Magic's talismanic center Nikola Vucevic.

However, they will face heavy competition from the likes of the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, and the Charlotte Hornets for the European center's signature.

Vucevic has been in solid form this season, putting up 24.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on an incredible 41.2% shooting from the deep. He recently grabbed headlines for his performance in the Skills Challenge during the All-Star event, reaching the competition's finals.

The Miami Heat have been quite underwhelming this season, sitting in sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. They have an 18-18 record - a far cry from what the management would have expected at this campaign's juncture.

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four
Erik Spoelstra's men have rallied in recent times to rack up wins after a disastrous start. However, they will need to improve further if they want to make a deep postseason run.

The second half of the season begins on Wednesday, and a deal for Vucevic in the coming days would inspire a lot of confidence in the coaching staff and players.

Nikola Vucevic has every reason to leave the Orlando Magic this season, as the team is struggling in the East with a dismal 13-23 record.

They are on a five-game losing streak and currently occupy the second-last berth in the conference standings. It is highly unlikely that they will be able to make the playoffs.

A move to the Miami Heat will be a great opportunity for Nikola Vucevic, considering the prolific center will be able to let his talent shine at the biggest stage - the playoffs.

The Miami Heat are a well-rounded outfit that can make considerable noise during the season's business end. An NBA trade for Nikola Vucevic looks mutually beneficial for both parties.

