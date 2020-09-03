NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat tried trading Bam Adebayo to acquire Kawhi Leonard, New York Knicks potential destination for Victor Oladipo 

It's that time of the year again. New NBA trade rumors have started surfacing online everyday as we head to the business end of the 2020 NBA season. With the free agency set to begin on October 18th, various teams around the league are preparing trade packages to attract stars who can bolster their rosters. From the New York Knicks to the Golden State Warriors, teams across the league are looking for opportunities to change their fortunes next season.

NBA Trade Rumor: Miami Heat could have landed Kawhi Leonard in exchange for Bam Adebayo

Kawhi Leonard could have ended up in Miami instead of Toronto in 2018.

Bam Adebayo is having the best year of his career with the Miami Heat. He finished second in the 'Most Improved Player' category and has been brilliant so far in the playoffs. Reports of an old NBA trade rumor have surfaced recently suggesting that the Miami Heat center could have been part of the San Antonio Spurs back in the summer of 2018.

According to a tweet from Five Reasons Sports Network, Miami Heat were up for trading Bam Adebayo in an effort to land superstar Kawhi Leonard. Fans today could very well wonder how different things could have been had this trade taken place. At 6 ft 9", Bam Adebayo is an athletic big-man with unique defensive talents. With a game similar to that of Tim Duncan, he might have gelled perfectly with DeMar DeRozan and crew in the Gregg Popovich system.

This trade never came to fruition. Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green were traded to the Toronto Raptors instead in exchange for a package containing Demar DeRozan. What happened next, of course, is history.

NBA Trade Rumor: The New York Knicks might be favorites to land Victor Oladipo

Some NBA Trade rumors suggest Victor Oladipo might end up with the New York Knicks this off-season.

Indiana Pacers faced a crushing defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs 2020. Rumors are floating around today that suggest Indiana Pacer's star Victor Oladipo might be unhappy with the team and is looking for a way out.

Among various teams interested in the two-time All-Star, the New York Knicks appear to be the front runners. If NBA trade rumors are to be believed, the New York Knicks are preparing a package in hopes of singing Oladipo for a long-term deal.

Rumors continue to swirl about Victor Oladipo’s situation in Indiana and how the Knicks could get involved.



The latest on what is being reported:https://t.co/iyx4xI4rel — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) September 1, 2020

The New York Knicks, under the ownership of James Dolan, is known to be a dysfunctional franchise that can't attract big names. Adding a talent like Victor Oladipo might be a big step in the right direction for the Knicks after a long time.

