NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat could be unwilling to give up Tyler Herro in their efforts to land James Harden

The Houston Rockets have been in turmoil in the last few weeks, especially since Russell Westbrook's move to the Washington Wizards. Now, NBA Trade Rumors have emerged regarding the franchise's talisman, James Harden, as well. With Harden indicating that he could be open to a move to Miami Heat, let's take a look at the latest in this regard.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat not willing to give up on Tyler Herro in a bid to get James Harden

According to Miami Heat insider Greg Sylvander, Miami Heat have indicated to the Houston Rockets that they may be unwilling to give up rising star Tyler Herro in a move for James Harden.

NBA trade rumors suggest that James Harden has included the Miami Heat to his list of preferred destinations, along with Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks.

It is understandable why the Miami Heat are not ready to give up Tyler Herro, as he was one of the key pieces in their run to the NBA Finals last season.

The young shooting guard put in some clutch performances during the post season, dazzling fans with a combination of his passing and shooting prowess. With Herro entering his sophomore year, the Heat could be inclined to develop him alongside players like Jimmy Butler.

As per NBA trade rumors, James Harden has been linked with a move to the Brooklyn Nets since the beginning of the off-season. However, the talks haven't progressed in this regard, as the team lacks a package that could entice the Houston Rockets.

Philadelphia 76ers have also been in the conversation although a move for Harden looks unlikely, as their General Manager Daryl Morey is not looking to move one of Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid.

Miami Heat are another team looking to get Harden, but if they remain adamant on keeping Tyler Herro, it would be difficult for last season's finalists to complete a trade for the 2018 MVP.