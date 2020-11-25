NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks attempted a move for Victor Oladipo before Indiana Pacers promptly turned it down

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in the headlines more often than not this offseason. They completed a move for Jrue Holiday and later made news for missing out on Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Bucks' focus is to add the right talent around Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been a subject of various NBA trade rumors in the last few months. On that note, let's take a look at the latest update on the exploits of the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks' package for Victor Oladipo not good enough for Indiana

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Three

The Milwaukee Bucks front office has been under tremendous pressure this offseason per NBA trade rumors, and it's safe to say that it led to multiple bad decisions being made. The Milwaukee Bucks missed out on Bogdan Bogdanovic, who reportedly had not agreed to a deal with the team. Bogdanovic went on to agree to a sign-and-trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Three

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Milwaukee Bucks had also attempted to move for Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo. The Bucks offered Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, and the No. 24 pick in the 2020 Draft in exchange for Oladipo. However, the Indiana Pacers turned down their advances, as they felt that the offer was not appropriate.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s phone calls, a Jrue Holiday bidding war, a Board of Governors call and an NBA investigation.



A tick-tock of Milwaukee’s pursuit of Bogdan Bogdanovic, and how the proposed sign-and-trade fell apart: https://t.co/1Yu3IrPZJ6 — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) November 25, 2020

Victor Oladipo was the subject of significant interest from multiple teams per NBA trade rumors, and there is still no clarity regarding his future. The prolific guard is currently affiliated with the Indiana Pacers, but a move to a championship contender won't come across as a surprise in the next few days.

On the other hand, this NBA trade rumor adds more credence to the fact that the Bucks have had a nightmarish offseason. The only respite for the management is that they could sign Jrue Holiday, making a big 3 of him, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton.

Time is running out for the Milwaukee Bucks, whose aim should be to reach the NBA finals. If they fail to do so, they could risk losing Giannis Antetokounmpo to a contender like Miami Heat or the Dallas Mavericks next year.

The Hawks and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been notified that the Kings will not be matching Atlanta's four-year, $72 million offer to the restricted free agent, league sources say



Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn and Bogdanovic to the Hawks in an eventful offseason — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 25, 2020

