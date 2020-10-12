NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks to consider moving Khris Middleton this offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks are potentially looking at several roster changes this upcoming offseason. They need to improve drastically to leave behind the blushes of this year's playoffs. NBA trade rumors have linked them with several moves but any attempt to land a superstar will compound their financial issues unless they decide to include Khris Middleton in the trade package.

Khris Middleton dropped a career-high 51 PTS (7/10 3PT) against the Wizards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DPLUwf6sLo — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 29, 2020

Khris Middleton is still owed roughly $147 million over the next four years by the Milwaukee Bucks. Although Middleton averaged 20.9 points per game during the regular season, many consider him to only be good enough as a serviceable third option on a championship team.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks to decide on Khris Middleton

Mike Budenholzer

As reported by Chris Sheridan of BasketballNews, the Milwaukee Bucks may look at NBA trade options for their second All-Star Khris Middleton.

"Another change, dealing [Khris] Middleton, is something the Bucks may take a long hard look at. It is an open secret in the NBA that the Bucks are going to try to trade Eric Bledsoe, although no current trade discussions are taking place, a league source said on Thursday. What needs to be discussed in the days and weeks ahead is whether moving Middleton for a more proven playoff performer needs to happen, too."

Milwaukee Bucks need to decide between trading Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe

What's interesting to note is that Eric Bledsoe was also mentioned above. It's rather expected that the Milwaukee Bucks would include Bledsoe – who's owed nearly $17 million next season – in a potential trade package for a star. However, that would also require them to add additional players since most marquee players earn around $30 million annually and the Milwaukee Bucks do not have the financial flexibility to take back more salary.

Advertisement

That's where Khris Middleton could come him. He's set to make $33 million in 2020-21 and that opens up the opportunity for straight swaps. The only problem for the Milwaukee Bucks would be finding a team willing to take on the huge contract of Middleton as a result of this NBA trade.

Also read: NBA Trade Options - 3 most valuable assets for Milwaukee Bucks going into the 2020-21 season