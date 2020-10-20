NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks could emerge as suitors for Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo is set to become hot property next season. On an expiring contract, the 2-time All-Star has been off the mark since his quad injury in January 2019. Although teams are skeptical, they are wary of what the Indiana Pacers star is capable of. With the Pacers looking to ship him, several suitors have been named in NBA trade rumors, with the Milwaukee Bucks being the newest addition.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks could target Victor Oladipo

The Milwaukee Bucks need to assimilate useful pieces for an improved title run next summer. They don't have a lot of financial room to operate, but can certainly force an upgrade at the point guard position.

Mike Budenholzer and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Opining on the whole Victor Oladipo situation in the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast, Zach Lowe stated that the Milwaukee Bucks are the team to keep an eye on:

“I’ll give you a team I’m keeping an eye on with Victor Oladipo...Milwaukee. Just keeping my eye on them...that’s all I’m saying, that’s all I’m going to say.”

Potential trade deal for Milwaukee Bucks to land Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo to Milwaukee Bucks makes a lot of sense. He's the most readily available star and won't burn a hole into the franchise's financial flexibility considering he's only owed $21 million next season.

Eric Bledsoe

The most obvious player that the Milwaukee Bucks can offer the Indiana Pacers for Oladipo is Eric Bledsoe. He suits the defensive DNA of the team and could allow Malcolm Brogdon to switch to either the shooting guard or the small forward position based on the plans of the new head coach. The franchise would also reduce the cap impact by roughly $4 million as well.

Take a look at the 2019-20 All-Defensive Second Team! 👀



🔷 Bam Adebayo

🔷 Patrick Beverley

🔷 Eric Bledsoe

🔷 Kawhi Leonard

🔷 Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/zsY82VgpG9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 8, 2020

But this is unlikely to be enough. The Pacers will also demand back their 2020 first-round pick that is owned by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Victor Oladipo would be an upgrade on Bledsoe for sure. Oladipo's as good a defender and if able to find his rhythm offensively, he could be back to averaging 20 points per game. The Milwaukee Bucks would have little to lose with this trade.

