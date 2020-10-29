NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers engage in Victor Oladipo talks, Philadelphia 76ers could also emerge as suitors

A lot of chatter regarding Victor Oladipo has taken place already during the offseason. Some suggest that he could extend his contract with the Indiana Pacers. In the meantime, he's been linked to several Eastern Conference teams by NBA trade rumors including the Milwaukee Bucks. As per the latest reports, both the aforementioned franchises have already held talks regarding Oladipo while the Philadelphia 76ers could emerge as new suitors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo talks already in progress between Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks

There are several ways in which a trade for Victor Oladipo could turn into a bad move for the Milwaukee Bucks. But his one-year $21 million contract and two-way potential do seem tempting enough for the Bucks to discuss a potential trade deal with the Indiana Pacers.

As per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, talks have already taken place between the two franchises but an outcome seems unlikely as of now. O'Connor explained:

"League sources say the Pacers have talked with the Bucks about a trade involving Oladipo, though at this point it seems unlikely."

Victor Oladipo is currently the most readily available player with All-Star caliber and on a contract that allows cap flexibility in 2021. So don't expect Milwaukee Bucks to be out of the picture altogether.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers could join the Victor Oladipo race

Given the slew of executive and coaching changes taking place across the NBA right now, more teams could emerge as suitors for Victor Oladipo. Philadelphia 76ers are completing the signing of Daryl Morey and that signals their intention to be active in the NBA trade market.

Daryl Morey

Even Kevin O'Connor touched upon the possibility of the Philadelphia 76ers becoming interested in Victor Oladipo:

"Oladipo could be acquirable for the right price if the Sixers wanted to bet on a return to his pre-injury form."

A new week. The work continues. pic.twitter.com/VDf9GmuSup — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 26, 2020

In any case, this saga is far from over. So expect to hear more about Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and several other franchises in relation to Victor Oladipo in the coming days.

