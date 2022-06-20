NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves eyeing Hawks big to pair up with Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to strengthen their roster after reaching the postseason this year. The franchise crashed out in the first-round of the playoffs and are hoping to bring in reinforcements in the summer.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, one such reinforcement could be the acquisition of Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks. Capela would provide the perfect alternate to Karl-Anthony Towns. Charania said:

"The Timberwolves have discussed deals around veteran centers, including Atlanta’s Clint Capela, sources said."

The Hawks themselves are reportedly trying to bring in Rudy Gobert due to their defensive deficiencies and are willing to trade Clint Capela. They are also willing to package their 16th overall pick in a deal.

Capela is set to earn north of $18 million for next season. This means that if the Minnesota Timberwolves are to get their man, then they will have to trade for the Swiss national.

Should the Minnesota Timberwolves trade for Capela?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to add more size to their front court as they look to rope in Clint Capela. They are also in desperate need of interior defense and rebounding. Clint Capela happens to be very good at both.

The Timberwolves were ranked 25th in the league in terms of defensive rebounds this season. Capela finished the season while averaging 11.9 rebounds per game and averaged 14.3 rebounds during the 2020-21 season for the Hawks.

He would also provide added rim protection. Capela has averaged 1.5 blocks per game over the course of his career. His value to the front court would be immense.

A roadblock for the Minnesota Timberwolves in acquiring a player like Clint Capela would be his fit with the team. Karl-Anthony Towns is their franchise player and plays the same position as Capela. The only way they can co-exist is if one of them plays as the power forward.

Minnesota has tried to start Towns with Jarred Vanderbilt in the past, but Capela is a better offensive player than Vanderbilt. Playing Towns as a forward would work offensively as he could roam around the perimeter while not clogging up the paint along with Capela.

The package for Capela seems tricky for the Timberwolves, as they don't have that many assets to part with. Malik Beasley looks like the obvious one, but his defensive deficiencies might scare off the Atlanta Hawks, who are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

