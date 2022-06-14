NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks could trade Clint Capela or John Collins for 3x All-Star

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to strengthen their roster this summer. One of the key positions they are looking to reinforce is center as they are looking to add rim protection. Rudy Gobert is reportedly their number one target.

According to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks are looking to bring in Rudy Gobert this summer. They are willing to offer a package involving Clint Capela, John Collins and the 16th overall pick in this year's draft. Fischer wrote:

"There has been plenty of talk among league personnel that some combination of Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and the No. 16 pick could be routed to Utah for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year."

The Utah Jazz are looking to bring changes to their roster after the sudden resignation of head coach Quin Snyder. The franchise is looking to build around Donovan Mitchell and could use Gobert as a way to bolster their roster ahead of next season.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert's relationship is not as solid as it once was, especially after Gobert's COVID-19 fiasco.

Should the Atlanta Hawks trade for Rudy Gobert?

The relationship between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell has come to a point where the Utah Jazz have to pick one over the other. This has led NBA teams to believe that Gobert is more obtainable than Mitchell.

The Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks have been linked with a move for the French national. The Hawks defense is what is holding them back.

While Trae Young has become better defensively, they could use someone of the caliber of Gobert in their front court. The Hawks were ranked 26th in defensive rating during the regular season and 12th among the 16 teams in the postseason.

Gobert is one of the league's best defensive players. He's been named Defensive Player of the Year three times and made the All-Defensive team six times in eight seasons.

Despite his struggles to guard the perimeter in the postseason, the Frenchman remains one of the NBA's best rim protectors. Gobert averaged 15.6 points and 14.7 rebounds along with 2.1 blocks per game this season.

John Collins has been linked with a move away from the team throughout the season. Packaging the draft pick along with the forward might be enough to pry Gobert away from the Jazz.

The Utah-based franchise is also looking to bolster their roster and will receive a wing in John Collins. Either way, Rudy Gobert is a man in demand this summer, and the Atlanta Hawks front office will have their work cut out for them.

