NBA Trade Rumors: Nemanja Bjelica drawing continued interest from Miami Heat

Nemanja Bjelica is attracting suitors lately as per NBA trade rumors and Miami Heat are one of the interested teams. Bjelica has been in and out of the Sacramento Kings' rotation with head coach Luke Walton preferring other names over the veteran power forward.

The Kings continued their recent slump with a loss against the Miami Heat in their last game on Thursday but Nemanja Bjelica had a great outing. He scored 25 points on efficient shooting and as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Heat were left impressed. Anderson wrote:

"Sacramento struggled without Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes, but it was something of a showcase game for Bjelica, who continues to be the subject of trade interest in Miami, a league source told The Sacramento Bee."

Nemanja Bjelica is on an expiring contract and owed a team-friendly $7.15 million this year. The Miami Heat are likely to face competition for the Serbian.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat looking to solve scoring woes by adding Nemanja Bjelica

The Miami Heat are among the top 10 defensive teams in the league but have had immense trouble in scoring this season. None of their players average 20 points per game and the dearth of reliable options from downtown has only made things worse for them.

In such a scenario, Nemanja Bjelica can be a valuable weapon off the bench for the Miami Heat. Bjelica has shot the ball at 38.8% accuracy from downtown throughout his NBA career and is fresh off a breakthrough 2019-20 campaign with the Kings. Even though he hasn't had the same impact this time around, the Heat got a first-hand experience of what the 32-year-old is capable of.

Nemanja Bjelica wasn't a part of Sacramento's rotation for nearly a month this year so their front office will likely be open to trading him. The Miami Heat have their $7.5 million exception from the James Johnson trade that they can use to absorb Bjelica's salary. Given that he'll likely be a half-year rental, the Heat wouldn't have to give up too much to get the deal done either.

