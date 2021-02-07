NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks looking to off-load Dennis Smith Jr. in an attempt to acquire Derrick Rose

The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons are two teams that have been a constant subject of NBA trade rumors since the off-season. Both the Eastern Conference franchises are building for the future, and their front offices are now considering swapping their point guards. Without further ado, let's check out what the latest update is on that front.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks willing to swap Dennis Smith Jr. for Derrick Rose

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

Per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the New York Knicks are considering sending out-of-favor guard Dennis Smith Jr. to the Detroit Pistons to re-unite Derrick Rose with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

NBA trade rumors have surfaced about the Knicks' interest in Rose, who believes that a move away from the Pistons would be the best thing for his career at this point.

New for @YahooSports: Pistons in discussions to trade Derrick Rose to the Knicks; Dennis Smith Jr has been discussed as an option for Pistons https://t.co/eMqaVfLiDl pic.twitter.com/ZJk1UNhQR9 — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) February 7, 2021

The New York Knicks' reported willingness to move Dennis Smith Jr. doesn't come as a surprise, considering they approved his request to play in the G-league a few days back. Thibodeau doesn't view him as part of his rotation, and it seems like an NBA trade would be beneficial for both parties.

Derrick Rose would be an instant game-changer for the New York Knicks, as he has starred in the sixth-man role for the Detroit Pistons, averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game this season. Rose has been the subject of multiple NBA trade rumors that have linked him to teams like the LA Clippers and the LA Lakers. But it appears that the New York Knicks are front-runners as of now.

Lonzo Ball prefers Chicago Bulls as a trade destination

Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans

According to The Action Network's Matt Moore, New Orleans Pelicans' point guard Lonzo Ball has earmarked Chicago Bulls as his preferred destination. There have been talks of the Pelicans looking to move the former LA Lakers star for some time now, and it will be intriguing to see if the management agrees to his demands.

Ball has improved considerably in recent games following a slow start to the campaign. He is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Ball has also been quite active on the defensive side of the ball.

The Pelicans and Ball failed to agree on a contract extension prior to the 2020-21 campaign, meaning the 23-year-old guard is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason.

Ball is currently making just over $11 million in the final year of his rookie deal. The Chicago Bulls have a young, exciting squad that the former second overall draft pick will fit right into.

