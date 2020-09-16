NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks preparing an initial offer for Chris Paul with multiple teams reportedly in the mix for his services

Chris Paul is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career. After being given just a 0.2% chance of making the playoffs, Paul led an inspired OKC Thunder team and almost made it to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. With the latest NBA trade rumors suggesting that the Thunder are thinking of blowing up and rebuilding for the future, Chris Paul has become the hottest player on the trade market this offseason.

In this article, we'll take a look at the most recent NBA trade rumors about Chris Paul's next destination.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks preparing an initial offer for Chris Paul

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks haven't made it to the NBA Playoffs since 2013. Without any star player to lead the team, the Knicks have been a disappointment in the years gone by. But the latest rumors suggest that the Knicks are trying to bring Chris Paul to the Madison Square Garden in the offseason.

According to multiple sources familiar with the Knicks thinking, New York is readying initial offers to potentially bring Chris Paul to the Mecca with Julius Randle and Kevin Knox two names involved in internal discussions, per @JCMacriNBAhttps://t.co/pxfZOEtNi9 — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) September 15, 2020

According to Brandon Robinson, the New York Knicks are preparing a trade package including Julius Randle and 21-year-old Kevin Knox. If the OKC Thunder decide to blow up their team entirely and build a young side, then the Knicks' reported package - that includes two young players - might interest them.

Chris Paul's annual salary each of the next three seasons:



2019-20: $38,506,482

2020-21: $41,358,814

2021-22: $44,211,146 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 11, 2019

The tricky part about trading for Chris Paul is his expensive contract. Paul is due to make $41 million next year and $44 million in 2021-22. Luckily, the New York Knicks are among a few teams that have the cap space available to bear Chris Paul's salary.

NBA Trade Rumors: Multiple teams have shown an interest in acquiring Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game One

If the New York Knicks find a way to pull off the trade, there'll finally be a superstar in New York who can fill the stands. His presence can also help the Knicks in attracting another star player to come to New York. But given the current demand for Chris Paul, the Knicks might have to compete with a few other teams to acquire the services of the veteran point guard.

Oklahoma City Thunder PG Chris Paul is the talk of the town.



Locally I’m hearing there are at least 6 teams with expected interest in CP3: Bucks, Knicks, Mavericks, Jazz, Suns, 76ers



Have also heard that the Knicks have an offer lined up. pic.twitter.com/TnvuTFgc9e — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 10, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers are among the other top candidates looking to land the 35-year-old. There's no doubt that the OKC Thunder will wait for the best offer that also aligns with their goal of building a young and talented core. The next few weeks are bound to be exciting as teams battle for Chris Paul.

