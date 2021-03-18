NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks to ramp up their pursuit of Lonzo Ball, may target him in restricted free agency

The New York Knicks are in desperate need of backcourt reinforcements and could pursue Lonzo Ball as per the latest NBA trade rumors. Injuries and contact tracing protocols have left the Knicks threadbare in the point guard department. Even though rookie Immanuel Quickley has risen to the occasion, Frank Ntilikina hasn't made a single field goal since the All-Star break.

As per Marc Berman of the NY Post, the New York Knicks are in the market for a point guard and Lonzo Ball is high on GM Leon Rose's wishlist. Berman wrote:

"The Knicks are looking to make a move at the March 25 NBA trade deadline for an upgrade — preferably for backcourt help. Though Rockets combo guard Victor Oladipo is available, Pelicans pass-first point guard Lonzo Ball is higher on Leon Rose’s list."

Lonzo Ball's future was put in jeopardy when the New Orleans Pelicans did not grant him a rookie scale extension this offseason. Following a dismal start to the 2020-21 campaign and considering that Ball would be a restricted free agent in the summer, there were reports that the Pelicans wanted to trade him.

Happy for Lonzo! He’s quietly had a very good season - shooting the ball well, sharing it as always and certainly highlighting Zion’s skills. He’s the ideal PG - but really combo man now - for the Pels. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2021

Ball has responded strongly since then and is averaging 14.2 points per game on 38.9% shooting from downtown, both career-highs. Even if the Pels decide to keep him, the New York Knicks may offer him a hefty contract in restricted free agency. Berman additionally reported:

"The Post has learned the Knicks, with plenty of cap room, would be heavily on Ball’s radar as a restricted free agent."

If the New York Knicks were to offer Lonzo Ball an annual salary in the range of $18-20 million, the Pels could find it hard to match that.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Lonzo Ball the right fit for the New York Knicks?

Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose

Lonzo Ball will be a monumental addition to the New York Knicks roster irrespective of whether he's acquired via trade or free agency. He's a great man-to-man defender who can create shots for his teammates and play off-the-ball as a spot-up shooter.

Lonzo Ball ( @ZO2_ ) 17 assists and 11 points tonight is cooking this season and shooting the ball at a nice clip @nba pic.twitter.com/AHKPjHLFag — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) March 17, 2021

Lonzo Ball's arrival will have an impact on Quickley's minutes but it's worth the risk. Coach Tom Thibodeau likes to play the latter as an impact player off the bench anyway. Ball could also pair up with Julius Randle to develop an effective pick-and-roll game.

