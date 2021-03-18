NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: New York Knicks want Lonzo Ball, PJ Tucker headed to the Milwaukee Bucks and more - March 17th, 2021

For the first time in days, multiple proposed deals saw the light of day via NBA trade rumors as teams continued to ramp up negotiations. The Miami Heat may have already landed Trevor Ariza but they could pursue more deals. Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone has also come close to finding a new home for wantaway veteran PJ Tucker.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are getting anxious about their point guard situation and may pursue a blue-chip youngster in the coming days. More trades are certainly in the making with a week left until the March 25 deadline. On that note, let us look at the NBA trade rumors roundup for Wednesday, March 17.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could pursue Lonzo Ball

The New York Knicks have lost three of their first four games after the All-Star break. While they're still on track to make the playoffs, the Knicks need some reinforcements, especially in the backcourt. Derrick Rose has missed two straight weeks with COVID, Elfrid Payton is injured and Austin Rivers is away from the team.

Ball has finally come good for the Pelicans

As such, the front office is looking at Pelicans' guard Lonzo Ball as per Marc Berman of the NY Post. Berman wrote:

"The Knicks are looking to make a move at the March 25 NBA trade deadline for an upgrade — preferably for backcourt help. Though Rockets combo guard Victor Oladipo is available, Pelicans pass-first point guard Lonzo Ball is higher on Leon Rose’s list."

NBA trade rumors back in January suggested that that the Pelicans were looking to trade Lonzo Ball. The 23-year-old has had a tremendous revival of sorts though, with him averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebound and six assists per game since February. With the Pels still struggling to win regularly, it's hard to tell whether Ball will be available or not ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat expected to make more moves after acquiring Trevor Ariza from OKC Thunder

Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza could finally return to an NBA court in over a year. The 16-year veteran was traded by the OKC Thunder to the Miami Heat in exchange for Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick. Even though the 3-and-D veteran is set to play a critical role for the Miami Heat, GM Pat Riley is likely to pursue more deals. The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds reported the following.

Eastern Conference GM: "I would bet that Miami isn't done dealing." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 17, 2021

Even though Trevor Ariza will add to the Miami Heat's wing depth, Erik Spoelstra's unit still needs some rebounding help. They've been linked to several big men in recent NBA trade rumors so expect the front office to continue pursuing deals along these lines.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks to acquire PJ Tucker from Houston Rockets

PJ Tucker

Previous NBA trade rumors have already suggested that PJ Tucker wants to be moved soon and the Houston Rockets are on the verge of granting him his wish. It was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that a deal to send the 35-year-old to the Milwaukee Bucks is in the works.

Sources: Houston is trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick. Houston also gets right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's FRP pick unless it falls 1-9. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

PJ Tucker is a valuable pick-up for the Milwaukee Bucks whose second-unit has lacked the defensive steel that he provides. Tucker is also the perfect corner-three candidate considering that Giannis Antetokounmpo loves driving to the cup and can easily find the former with timely dishes.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets get hold of another first-round pick in a loaded 2021 draft class. They've also acquired two role players who can help them fill out the rotation. DJ Augustin, in fact, could be flipped again for more assets.

