NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: LA Lakers inquired about Myles Turner, Kemba Walker a target for Orlando Magic and more - March 16th, 2021

With most franchises looking to actively acquire key role players ahead of the March 25 deadline, NBA trade rumors surfaced in plenty on Tuesday. The LA Lakers continued their search for a big man and another one of their candidates for that role was revealed. Meanwhile, both LA Clippers and Orlando Magic are on the lookout for point guard help, with the latter eyeing a multi-time All-Star.

There were a few updates on previous reports as well, especially regarding the Miami Heat who edged closer to acquiring a key target. On that note, let's look at the NBA trade rumors roundup for March 16th.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers inquired about Myles Turner's availability

The LA Lakers have been looking to improve at the five for some time now. The Marc Gasol experiment hasn't worked as the front office hoped, and Montrezl Harrell can't size up against physical bigs.

The Purple and Gold's search saw them knocking on the doors of the Indiana Pacers. As per IndyStar's J. Michael, the LA Lakers are among teams who inquired about Myles Turner. Michael wrote:

"The New York Knicks, LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans are among those who have explored whether the Pacers are willing to part with the league's leading shot-blocker, league sources tell IndyStar. ... If there's a move to be made, league sources tell IndyStar, the Pacers aren't shopping Turner."

The report itself states that the Indiana Pacers are unlikely to part ways with Myles Turner. Even if they want to, the LA Lakers aren't in a great situation to trade for the 6'11 center. Turner's owed $17.5 million in guaranteed salaries this year and they do not have the assets to match that number without parting ways with a key player.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers interested in Terry Rozier

It's no secret that the LA Clippers need a playmaker. Both their preferred point guards Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley are limited in this aspect. While the front office has other targets in mind as well, they're interested in breakout star Terry Rozier as per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Mannix wrote:

"But neither Williams (3.6 assists) or Beverley (career-low 2.1) is much of a playmaker, and L.A. needs one to take pressure off of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. There continues to be strong internal interest in Terry Rozier, who is having a breakout season in Charlotte."

The LA Clippers will pull off a serious coup if they manage to trade for Terry Rozier but the Charlotte Hornets are unlikely to move him anytime soon. He's on a team-friendly deal and averaging 20.4 points per game. But he's still not the best playmaking option to consider since he's only averaging 3.2 assists this season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kemba Walker a 'favorite' of Orlando Magic head coach

The Orlando Magic have had their campaign completely derailed by injuries, particularly in the backcourt. Markelle Fultz has been ruled out for the season with a torn ACL. The likes of Evan Fournier and Cole Anthony have also missed games because of niggles here and there.

The front office is targeting point guards and Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker could be a target. Magic head coach Steve Clifford and Walker have previously worked together in Charlotte.

"The Magic have been looking for point guard help, kicking the tires on Ricky Rubio recently. Celtics guard Kemba Walker remains a favorite of Magic coach Steve Clifford . . . but it’s unlikely Boston will part with him at this point."



- @SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/rOqleytc0Z — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 16, 2021

Even though the Celtics are unlikely to trade Kemba Walker without adding a point guard first, he could become available next season. Fans have been dissatisfied with Walker's performances who's only shooting at 38.8% from the field this year.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat edge closer to landing PJ Tucker

Wantaway veteran PJ Tucker has already expressed his frustration about the front office taking too long to find a trade for him. While there's no timeline on when a move for him will come to fruition, at least Tucker's next destination is becoming clearer. Rival executives now believe that the Miami Heat are the favorites to land the power forward. Chris Mannix reported the following:

"PJ Tucker, whose numbers have dipped precipitously this season, is expected to be traded, with rival executives pointing to Miami as the favorite."

In this moment, I would’ve given my LIFE for PJ Tucker. No questions asked pic.twitter.com/rOv6qPD2lI — LebronJamesHarden™️ (@LBJamesHarden) March 12, 2021

PJ Tucker is feisty, helps in rebounding and shoots corner threes at a high clip. He has previously been linked with several contenders, including the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. The Miami Heat would do well to fend off competition and land the 35-year-old who's a perfect fit for them.

