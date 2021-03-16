NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: John Collins a target for Boston Celtics, LA Clippers want George Hill and more - March 15, 2021

Several franchises are trying to round out their rosters ahead of the March 25 deadline and NBA trade rumors are surfacing in numbers as a result. Among the teams most likely to make a big move are the Boston Celtics with GM Danny Ainge under pressure to deliver reinforcements. The LA Clippers are also in the market for a point guard and could be entering into business with the OKC Thunder soon.

The aforementioned scoops and other trade-related speculation dominated hoop talks on Monday. Without further ado, here's the NBA trade rumors roundup for March 15th, 2021.

NBA Trade Rumors: John Collins an option for Boston Celtics but Atlanta Hawks want a hefty return package

Power forward John Collins could part ways with the Atlanta Hawks prior to the expiry of his rookie contract. He turned down the extension offer that the Atlanta front office offered at the start of the season, holding out for a max contract instead.

Collins has been a vital player for the Hawks this season

Collins has played a crucial role for the Hawks this season, averaging 17.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. But many believe that he could be traded before entering restricted free agency and as per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are interested. Atlanta's asking price could be a deal-breaker though. Charania wrote:

"Another player of interest for the Celtics: Hawks big man John Collins, sources said. Atlanta’s asking price has been steep for Collins, however: A high-level first-round draft pick and/or a talented young player."

Even if NBA trade rumors suggest that John Collins would be a good addition for the Boston Celtics, he would come with his financial implications next season. Danny Ainge could have to cough up a near-max offer to retain him in the summer, which would push the Cs into the luxury tax bracked for years, thereby making the deal undesirable.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers interested in veteran point guard George Hill

George Hill (left)

George Hill continues to remain sidelined after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. The veteran point guard has only played 14 games this season and averaged 11.8 points per game on 50.8% shooting. But that's enough to convince the LA Clippers who are interested in his services as per NBA trade rumors.

The Clippers are among the teams interested in the Thunder’s George Hill, with several playoff contenders eyeing Hill and Trevor Ariza.



Sources tell @ShamsCharania: https://t.co/epvVJqHn30 pic.twitter.com/4t7GYtSpuG — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) March 15, 2021

Even though the LA Clippers have managed without a true playmaking point guard so far, they must shore up that aspect of their roster ahead of the playoffs.

George Hill is a viable option given his leadership skills and playoff experience. He can take over ball-handling duties in the half-court or play off-the-ball if Kawhi Leonard wants to run the show. Hill's also a decent defender who's shot at 38.6% from downtown this season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers lining up for Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon is once again amongst the NBA trade rumors. The Orlando Magic wing has been linked to a new destination for years now and more reports are emerging as we head closer to the March 25 deadline. Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers have been named as potential landing spots for Gordon this time by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

I keep watching this dunk over and over and over and over and I keep asking the same question.



How?



How has Aaron Gordon not won a dunk contest yet? pic.twitter.com/vRp9TB1Axg — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) February 15, 2021

Aaron Gordon is contracted to the Orlando Magic until the summer of 2022. He showcased superstar potential in the 2017-18 NBA season and that landed him a four-year $80 million contract. Gordon's growth has stalled over the years though and many believe he could benefit from a change in scenery.

Aaron Gordon has averaged 13.6 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game this season. Still only 25, his athleticism is there for everyone to see. Gordon's also improved his three-point shooting and passing ability over the years. He has the potential to become the third-best player on a contending team.

