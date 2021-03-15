NBA Trade Rumors: Playoff contenders chasing Miami Heat's Avery Bradley, High price for John Collins could deter Boston Celtics interest in him

With only 10 days until the league's deadline, the buzz around NBA trade rumors is certainly growing as front offices look to bring in reinforcements for their teams. Two sides that will certainly be active in the market are the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, both of whom are expected to make this year's playoffs.

Miami proved last season that they could compete, though are looking to add another scorer to their roster with their offense ranked 7th-worst in the league currently. Boston, meanwhile, need additional protection in the paint if they are to compete with the likes of Antetokounmpo, Embiid and KD this Summer which has linked them with several big men in NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat prepared to part ways with Avery Bradley with several sides interested

Avery Bradley has barely seen the floor this season for Miami

In recent NBA trade rumors linking the Miami Heat with LaMarcus Aldridge, it was reported that the franchise were willing to part ways with several of their own veterans to bring in the big man. One of those mentioned was Avery Bradley. However, the back-up guard is now being regarded as a potential trade target for other title contenders in the league.

The latest NBA trade rumors from Shams Charania of 'The Athletic' describes how Bradley is attracting attention from teams looking to make a deep run into the post-season:

"Several contenders are expressing interest in Heat guard Avery Bradley, sources said. Bradley, who signed a two-year, $11.6 million deal with the Heat last offseason, is nearing a return from a right calf strain and could emerge as a strong two-way wing trade candidate for teams."

Bradley's tenure with the Miami Heat has been frustrating since his offseason move from the 2019-20 champions LA Lakers. The shooting guard was sidelined earlier in the season due to Covid-19 and is currently out with a calf injury, which has led to him playing just ten matches.

Despite his struggles, Bradley poses a very appealing option among NBA trade rumors for competing sides. The 30-year old is an elite defender who can lockdown his opponent and has averaged 1.8 steals per 100 possessions throughout his career. As a rotation option, he would be a great defensive help for a lot of teams' second-unit and provide crucial wing scoring.

Avery Bradley’s defense vs New Orleans today 🔒 pic.twitter.com/sVW8656LYx — Fanly (@fanly) December 25, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics interested in Hawks forward Collins

John Collins is an exciting young talent though could be leaving Atlanta

John Collins is another player expected to be on the move if recent NBA trade rumors are to be believed. Playing in 39 games this season, the Hawks power forward is averaging 17.9 points and 7.7 rebounds a night.

However, apart from decling a new contract in the offseason, Collins has also had a publically-known fallouts with fellow star Trae Young. Those two reasons in addition to his declining offensive numbers have led to reports linking him with a move away.

In Shams Charania's article, he described the Boston Celtics as the latest side to be interested in Collins:

"Another player of interest for the Celtics: Hawks big man John Collins, sources said. Atlanta’s asking price has been steep for Collins, however: A high-level first-round draft pick and/or a talented young player."

Though potentially willing to let John Collins go in a trade, it is going to take a big offer for Atlanta to accept a deal.

Collins is an elite young star who has a high potential. For Boston, NBA trade rumors have pointed toward the glaring need for the franchise to bring in additional athleticism and protection in the paint. They have the young talent to work well with Collins on the floor and he has the ability to help them on both ends, adding another dimension to their postseason threat.

Shams Charania says the Celtics have looked into John Collins, but that Harrison Barnes remains the more logical trade candidate. Also said the Celtics will have interest in LaMarcus Aldridge if he hits the buyout market.https://t.co/25cm28YArP — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 15, 2021

Keep an eye on NBA trade rumors though to see if the Boston Celtics front office does part ways with a considerable chunk of their future in order to land the Atlanta Hawks star.