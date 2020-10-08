Create
NBA Trade Rumors: Paul George could emerge as a target for New York Knicks

Raunak J
ANALYST
Modified 08 Oct 2020, 12:33 IST
Rumors
Just like the LA Clippers, Paul George's future is shrouded in mystery. He was supposed to be a game-changer for the Western Conference outfit but after another disappointing run in the playoffs, George could potentially be on the move this upcoming offseason. NBA trade rumors have thrown up several names as his potential landing spot and the New York Knicks have now joined that list.

It's becoming increasingly evident that the New York Knicks intend to move away from their previous approach of grooming young talent for a gradual playoff push. Instead, they want to bring in some stars to fast track the process and Paul George could be that catalyst.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could target Paul George

The New York Knicks have been linked with several players by recent NBA trade rumors. While listing the names that can emerge as potential trade targets for the Big Apple franchise, Marc Berman of the NY Post mentioned Paul George:

"While Donovan Mitchell appears off the board with a reported intention of signing a Utah contract extension, Paul George may emerge after the clumsy ending to the Clippers’ season."

Berman added that the New York Knicks will probably have to send either RJ Barrett or Mitchell Robinson the other way to land Paul George.

Paul George's future with LA Clippers

The LA Clippers paid a hefty price to land Paul George from OKC Thunder on the back of his MVP nomination campaign and didn't get what they were expecting. Yet, there's no guarantee that George will become available in the upcoming offseason. At the end of the day, he's still amongst the elite two-way players in the league right now.

The LA Clippers won't get any superstar from the New York Knicks in return for Paul George. They can certainly land a few youngsters with a high ceiling, but that doesn't fall in line with their championship aspirations. In such a case, a deal with New York Knicks only makes sense if the LA Clippers are looking to drop some salary cap load and replenish their draft stock.

Published 08 Oct 2020, 12:33 IST
