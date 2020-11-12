NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns emerge as a surprise destination for Chris Paul amidst growing reports linking him to title contenders

Chris Paul's impressive performances for the OKC Thunder in the 2019-20 NBA season have made him one of the most in-demand players this offseason. NBA trade rumors continue to link the 35-year-old point guard to various contenders and playoff aspirants. Let's take look at the latest update on the NBA trade rumors regarding the future of the veteran 'Point God'.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul on Phoenix Suns' radar as the team looks to add experience

The Phoenix Suns had an incredible stint in the Orlando bubble, as they went on an undefeated 8-0 run. The franchise and its promising youngsters, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton have a bright future ahead of them. However, reports suggest that the Suns are seriously considering a move for another star this offseason.

According to New York Knicks insider Jonathan Macri, the Phoenix Suns have emerged as a potential suitor for Chris Paul, who they plan to pair with All-Star Devin Booker. The Suns already have Ricky Rubio at the point guard position but NBA trade rumors suggest his stay with the team is coming to an end.

The report also suggests that the Dallas Mavericks or the LA Clippers could participate in the trade as the third team, with the Mavs' Dorian Finney-Smith and Landry Shamet of the LA Clippers potentially involved.

Chris Paul was largely responsible for leading a very young OKC Thunder team to the 2019-20 NBA playoffs. The inexperienced side performed admirably while forcing title-contenders Houston Rockets team to a Game 7.

Chris Paul was praised for his leadership and clutch performances, as he took over games with the clock winding down. However, his stay in Oklahoma was always expected to be short-lived, and NBA trade rumors claim that Paul is already looking at new destinations.

Here's @WindhorstESPN on @foxsports910 The Drive with @radiojody on a potential @CP3 trade to @Suns:



“I think it’s over 50-50”.....”I think there’s momentum towards it.”



“I think Chris Paul is interested in being a Phoenix Sun…..and that is not a minor statement." — Dave King (@DaveKingNBA) November 11, 2020

If this NBA trade rumor materializes, it will be interesting to see how Chris Paul fits in the Phoenix Suns setup. 'CP3' is one of the best offensive minds in the game, and is expected to elevate Monty Williams' young side.

The Phoenix Suns could be vying for a playoff spot next season, after narrowly missing out in 2019-20. All that's missing is experience, and Chris Paul is arguably the best veteran leader in the NBA.

🚨

As for the CP3/PHX talk, hearing Clips/Dal are both involved in CP3 to Suns.



#18, Dorian Finney-Smith and Landry Shamet involved.



(H/T @JCMacriNBA) — Charles Gross (@charlesgross99) November 11, 2020

