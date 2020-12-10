NBA Trade Rumors: PJ Tucker could be Houston Rockets' biggest asset going into the season and definitely one to keep an eye on

PJ Tucker has been linked with many teams in the offseason via NBA Trade Rumors. Midway through the offseason, it seemed the Houston Rockets were going to trade both James Harden and Russell Westbrook and opt for a rebuild, which left the 35-year-old PJ Tucker as a valuable trade asset. He was linked with the Golden State Warriors among many teams and even though all NBA Trade Rumors went cold, analysts still expect PJ Tucker to leave Houston.

ESPN's NBA Front Office Insider, Bobby Marks recently appeared on 'The HoopsHype Podcast' and detailed some of the players who have the potential to either be traded or leave their current organization in NBA Free Agency. He mentioned numerous names but one that stood out was PJ Tucker of the Houston Rockets,

"I think an interesting name is PJ Tucker in Houston. I think that’s going to be fascinating because Tucker is on an expiring contract who wants an extension. This guy is an ironman. He doesn’t miss games. He plays multiple positions. He is a team-first player. He’s on a really good number close to $8 million. I think he’s a name to keep an eye on."

PJ Tucker hasn't had any major injury and has played 82 games in a season multiple times. He can play and defend multiple positions and is a constant threat on defense.

He's not James Harden. He's not Chris Paul. He's not even Eric Gordon.



And yet, the Warriors have to stop PJ Tucker tonight in Game 5 (via @MontePooleNBCS) https://t.co/lr9CTe2MBq pic.twitter.com/zBDhbdRFzM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 8, 2019

PJ Tucker is also one of Houston Rockets' more reliable three-point shooters, at a 36% efficiency. He knocks down the corner three-pointer with ease and has often embarked on shooting streaks. Tucker has started every game for the Houston Rockets in the playoffs and despite being just 6'5", his physicality and strength allow him to play as a small-ball power forward.

Give PJ Tucker FOUR 1st half threes!#Rockets 70#WeTheNorth 61



WATCH on ESPN pic.twitter.com/PJfH7UvbbQ — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2019

PJ Tucker has one year left on his contract with no player or team option for next year and will be a free agent next offseason. He is certainly an asset worth considering and even if the Houston Rockets decide against trading him, he is one to watch out for in NBA Free Agency.

