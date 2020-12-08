NBA Trade Rumors: Rival executives want league to sort out the James Harden situation

It's been nearly a week since training camp for the 2020-21 NBA season began and the Houston Rockets are still waiting for James Harden to join the team. He's missed multiple workouts and instead been spotted in nightclubs, thereby giving rise to more NBA trade rumors. However, it's not just the Rockets front office that's unhappy with the situation, rival executives are irked too and they want the league to intervene.

NBA Trade Rumors: Rivals want the league to intervene in the James Harden situation

As the James Harden saga dragged on, Zach Lowe invited ESPN's Tim MacMahon on the latest episode of The Lowe Post on Monday to discuss the matter. Lowe gave his insight on what opposition teams think of the situation, saying:

"I'll tell you this, Mr. MacMahon. I have already heard from, I don't know, three, four people out of the blue today who don't work for the Rockets but work for the other 29 teams saying 'the league has to step in and do something about this. This is not okay.' This is going to become the latest referendum on player empowerment and when does it go too far? I think it's a nuanced and fascinating topic. But it's already spiraling out of control." [H/T: RealGM]

Stephen Silas

Although one can't be too sure whether James Harden is really trying to force his hand here, his laid back approach to returning to the Houston Rockets has raised a few eyebrows. Even head coach Stephen Silas isn't too interested in speculating on the fiasco any further.

Stephen Silas on James Harden: "He's not here, and he has a reason, but that's on him to tell whoever what the reason is." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 7, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for the Houston Rockets?

As things stand, the Houston Rockets have no other option but to bide their time and hope for some clarity from James Harden's camp. They're unlikely to trade him unless they get an All-NBA player and future assets in return.

James Harden turned down a record-setting $50 million a year extension from the #Rockets, demanded a trade to Brooklyn to join Durant, still hasn't participated in a practice with the team he is supposed to lead and hasn't had an in-person conversation with his new coach. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Harden, there aren't too many franchises of his liking who can package such an offer for him.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - 'He asks for a chance to win a ring,' James Harden’s mother hits back at fan who claims the Houston Rockets star is unprofessional