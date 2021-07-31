NBA Trade Rumors: Rival teams expect Toronto Raptors to be more likely to trade Pascal Siakam after the draft

Pascal Siakam endured a frustrating 2020-21 season with the Toronto Raptors and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that he could be on the move soon. Siakam's struggles this year reached a tipping point when he had a verbal spat with head coach Nick Nurse back in late March this year.

A potential exit from the Toronto Raptors has long been considered a possibility for Pascal Siakam. As per Marc Stein, rival teams believe that the odds of Siakam getting traded have increased after the 2021 NBA Draft. Stein wrote:

"Toronto’s surprise selection of Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday’s draft over Jalen Suggs immediately convinced some rival teams that the Raptors’ appetite for trading Pascal Siakam will only grow after Siakam’s tumultuous season while the Raptors were forced to play in Tampa."

Pascal Siakam averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season for the Toronto Raptors. Siakam's playmaking improved this year but his scoring numbers declined by a small margin.

NBA Trade Rumors: What does Scottie Barnes' arrival mean for Pascal Siakam's future with the Toronto Raptors?

Scottie Barnes' 6'9 frame and his playing style make him a direct competitor to Pascal Siakam for the starting spot. Barnes is an incredibly versatile defender who can distribute the ball well. The Florida State freshman cannot shoot the ball and most of his offensive game is limited to high percentage looks around the rim.

Scottie Barnes (right) is greeted by NBA commissioner Adam Silver

Pascal Siakam had a similar prototype when he started making a name for himself with the Toronto Raptors. Barnes could swoop in and replace Siakam in the starting lineup if he were to be traded.

Considering that Siakam has been disgruntled for a while, the Raptors should certainly be more open to trading him. The fact that they need to give Barnes enough reps to develop could result in Toronto putting Siakam on the trading block even before the Cameroonian asks for it.

As things stand, Pascal Siakam's future with the Toronto Raptors seems bleak. Having said that, the Raptors will still look to derive value out of him in the open market.

