NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: Denver Nuggets want Aaron Gordon, update on Kyle Lowry's future and more - March 18th, 2021

Buying teams have no intentions of slowing down as NBA trade rumors continue to dominate hoop discussions ahead of the March 25 deadline. The Denver Nuggets were involved in some chatter on Thursday as they look to acquire a versatile wing. Much has been speculated about Kyle Lowry's future with the Toronto Raptors as well and we received an important update on that end.

The Miami Heat want to improve their current team but they seemingly have an eye on the future as well. They're reportedly looking to make a move that would help them next season. Without further ado, let's look at the most notable rumblings from around the league in our NBA trade rumors roundup for March 18.

NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets in talks with Orlando Magic over Aaron Gordon

The Denver Nuggets haven't been as good as most people expected them to be this season. They're outside the top four seeds in the West despite Nikola Jokic's MVP-caliber season. They haven't been able to replace Jerami Grant who joined the Detroit Pistons in free agency.

Gordon is playing his seventh season with the Magic

As such, the Nuggets are looking to acquire an impactful wing and Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon is on their wishlist. As per Chris Sheridan of Basketballnews.com, Gordon could be on the move soon. He reported:

"A rumor is out there that the Nuggets have spoken to the Magic about acquiring Aaron Gordon, and the price would include Bol Bol."

Gordon has been linked away from the Orlando Magic for some time now. With the Magic likely to miss out on the playoffs this year, a deal for him makes more sense than ever. Bol Bol is also an expendable option for the Denver Nuggets. Bol's size and shooting ability make him an impeccable prospect but he can barely get into Mike Malone's rotation right now.

NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors not looking to move Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry's future with the Toronto Raptors has been called into question due to their topsy-turvy campaign so far. The Raptors are currently on a six-game skid and look increasingly likely to miss the playoffs. However, the front office has no intentions of moving Lowry as per Josh Lewenberg of TSN. Lewenberg reported:

"However, according to sources, teams inquiring into Lowry’s availability have been told that the Raptors do not intend to move him. You can never say never in the NBA, but as of now it seems likely that the six-time all-star – and arguably the greatest player in the franchise’s history – will finish the season with Toronto."

The legend of Kyle Lowry keeps growing.



Congrats, @Klow7! pic.twitter.com/xJQjiQSYKW — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 12, 2021

Lowry has previously been linked with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers with some NBA trade rumors even suggesting that he would prefer a move to the latter. It seems now, though, that none of these teams will be able to get their hands on the six-time All-Star.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat among teams interested in Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie was expected to play a key role for the Brooklyn Nets after averaging a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game last season. But he suffered a partially torn ACL at the start of this campaign and has been sidelined for the rest of the year. At 27, Dinwiddie can be a valuable building block after his return and the Miami Heat are interested in acquiring him.

Heat, Pistons among teams that have had interest in acquiring Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie: https://t.co/1tk52LBFmQ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 18, 2021

Owed $11.5 million this year, Dinwiddie has a player option for 2021-22 which he'll likely decline. Teams are interested in trading for the point guard primarily to acquire his Bird Rights, which would give them a financial advantage in retaining his services next season.

