NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: Denver Nuggets want Harrison Barnes, George Hill a target for Philadelphia 76ers and more - March 23rd, 2021

Most people expected NBA trade rumors to shoot up in number on Tuesday and weren't disappointed as several teams picked up their activity level in the market. With less than 48 hours remaining until the trade deadline, the Denver Nuggets have identified a new target for their frontcourt. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have identified backup options in case a deal for Kyle Lowry cannot be completed.

The Brooklyn Nets are still not done. They can leverage Spencer Dinwiddie to target more role players and could add more upgrades ahead of the trade deadline. With negotiations starting to heat up, let's look at the NBA trade rumors roundup for March 23rd.

NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets identify Harrison Barnes as a target

Sacramento's Harrison Barnes has been amongst the NBA trade rumors for some time now. The power forward is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. He isn't amongst the best defenders in the league but can hold his own while guarding multiple positions.

Harrison Barnes

Barnes' skill-set makes him the perfect Jerami Grant replacement for the Denver Nuggets who are reportedly interested in the wing, as per Denver Post's Mike Singer. Singer wrote:

"Two days before the trade deadline, the Denver Nuggets have identified a new potential target to fill a gap on the wing: Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes. The Nuggets are interested in the veteran forward, a league source told The Denver Post, but the price for the 28-year-old is unclear."

Considering that the Kings' ownership wants the team to remain competitive, prying Barnes away will unlikely be cheap for the Nuggets.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers in talks for Kyle Lowry, but looking at George Hill and other point guards as backup options

George Hill (left)

The Philadelphia 76ers' interest in Kyle Lowry has been public knowledge for some time now. But trading for the six-time All-Star is unlikely to be cheap as he's owed $30 million this season and the Sixers will have to send big contracts the other way to get a deal done.

Daryl Morey is looking at other available guards and as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, George Hill, Lonzo Ball and Norman Powell are among Philly's targets.

Beyond Lowry, Sixers have shown interest in other guards available in the marketplace -- including Powell, Lonzo Ball and George Hill, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2021

Among the options mentioned above, George Hill seems like the best choice for the Philadelphia 76ers. Hill isn't the same player as Lowry, but he brings leadership, ball-handling and shot-making to the table at a respectable measure.

Most importantly, Hill's contract is friendlier than those of Lonzo Ball and Norman Powell. Hill is owed $9.5 million this year and $10 million next season with a partial guarantee. In comparison, both Powell and Ball are owed more in 2020-21. Both are headed towards free agency in the summer as well.

NBA Trade Rumors: Norman Powell on Brooklyn Nets' radar

Norman Powell

Norman Powell has caught the attention of most contenders due to his performances in the last two months. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 23.7 points per game on 53.1% shooting since February.

Career-high 43 POINTS and 8 THREES for Norman Powell (@npowell2404). 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ydiPJCJc6 — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2021

With the Raptors likely to move him ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Brooklyn Nets have joined the list of Powell's suitors as per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Windhorst mentioned the following on The Hoop Collective podcast:

"You talk about Brooklyn upgrading at the deadline, they could. Multiple teams are interested in Powell but Brooklyn's in there and they have Spencer Dinwiddie. I know Dinwiddie can't play this year, but to get his Bird Rights, it could be interesting."

The Toronto Raptors can probably extract better value for Norman Powell than just Spencer Dinwiddie's Bird Rights. In fact, it's hard to tell whether the Raptors are interested in signing Dinwiddie to a long-term deal in the first place. But it's not too far-fetched to assume that the Brooklyn Nets have a chance of landing Powell.

