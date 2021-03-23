NBA Trade Rumors Roundup: Golden State Warriors want Bogdan Bogdanovic, Boston Celtics in talks for Aaron Gordon and more - March 22nd, 2021

More NBA trade rumors are starting to surface as we enter the final week leading up to the March 25 deadline. The buying teams have zeroed-in on their requirements for the rest of the 2020-21 season, including the Golden State Warriors who need shooting help. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are engaged in talks to acquire a player who can move the needle for them.

The Atlanta Hawks are feeling ambitious after winning eight straight games. They could still use a good 3-and-D player who makes winning plays and are involved in conversations towards that end.

Teams are likely to remain active until they acquire one of their targets and on that note, let's look at the NBA trade rumors roundup for Monday, March 22.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors interested in Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Golden State Warriors have completely fallen apart in several games this season because of their inability to buy a bucket. Stephen Curry has had a phenomenal campaign, but he too can have an off night with opposing teams double and even triple-teaming him at times.

As such, the Warriors are looking for a spot-up shooter who can play off of Curry and the Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic is on their radar.

The Warriors have shown trade interest in Bogdan Bogdanović, per @ShamsCharania. Here’s a quick exploration of the fit. https://t.co/N49LUEMHFA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 22, 2021

After a career year with the Sacramento Kings last season, Bogdan Bogdanovic signed a four-year $72 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks in the summer. Injuries have hampered his first campaign with the Eastern Conference outfit, but he still has a 37% average from downtown for his career. Bogdanovic isn't a bad defender either and can get a fresh lease of life with the Warriors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics interested in Aaron Gordon

Advertisement

Aaron Gordon (right)

The Boston Celtics have been a significantly worse side this season following the departure of Gordon Hayward in free agency. GM Danny Ainge has tried hard to replace the power forward but is yet to make a move that seriously improves the quality of the Celtics' roster. That could change, though, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting about Boston's interest in Aaron Gordon.

"Sources tell me and The Athletic’s Jared Weiss and Sam Amick that the Celtics have interest in Gordon and have engaged in conversations with the Magic," Charania wrote.

The Orlando Magic have maintained a high asking price for Gordon. They want multiple first-round picks and a young player for the power forward. The Boston Celtics are well-positioned to meet that demand, though. They have control of their first-rounders and can attach someone like Aaron Nesmith or Peyton Pritchard to a trade package.

NBA Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball on Atlanta Hawks' radar

Advertisement

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball is amongst the most heavily featured players in NBA trade rumors this season. The New Orleans Pelicans were clearly willing to move the point guard before back in January. But Ball has had a terrific run since then and is currently averaging a career-high 14.2 points on 38.5% shooting from downtown.

While the Pelicans' stance regarding him has been impacted, Lonzo Ball has only attracted more suitors as a result of his impressive performances. The Atlanta Hawks are the latest team to be linked to him.

The Hawks have interest in Lonzo Ball. @ChrisKirschner and @WillGuillory discuss the different angles of a potential deal, including:



▫️ How does Ball fit in Atlanta?

▫️ Could the Pelicans receive Cam Reddish?https://t.co/S5dfwr9Taw — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) March 22, 2021

Ball would be a great fit for the Hawks alongside Trae Young. He's learned to play off-the-ball in New Orleans in a 3-and-D role. However, his playmaking ability also makes him a good option for running the offense when Young is on the bench. With so many teams lining up for Lonzo Ball, though, it's not a given that the Hawks will pull off a trade for the former Laker.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - New York Knicks could target Norman Powell to improve shooting depth