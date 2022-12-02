NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook could be the centerpiece of LA Lakers' updated trade deadline options along with two other guards

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers is once again the topic of trade rumors as the team tries to improve the roster this season. Westbrook isn't the only player that Los Angeles is willing to trade as they seek to find new options on offense.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers have started to weigh three different trade scenarios. Buha reported that the date for the team to begin exploting trade options will be Dec. 15. Aside from the nine-time All-Star, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn could be possible options.

Two separate deals The Lakers’ updated timeline on beginning to explore trade options is Dec. 15 and they are weighing three different paths, sources tell @jovanbuha Trade Russell WestbrookTrade some combination of Pat Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and picksTwo separate deals The Lakers’ updated timeline on beginning to explore trade options is Dec. 15 and they are weighing three different paths, sources tell @jovanbuha:◻️ Trade Russell Westbrook◻️ Trade some combination of Pat Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and picks◻️ Two separate deals https://t.co/AcpvgPTmhN

According to Buha, the third option would be two separate deals that could center around Westbrook on a separate package. It's reported that the Lakers could package the former MVP with a first-round pick. The Beverley-Nunn package will also still be in play for option No. 3.

Luckily for the two-time All-Star Game MVP, the Lakers are leaning towards options two and three. However, a larger deal could center around Westbrook, and it could happen later in the season.

Westbrook has taken a sixth-man role for the Lakers this season, which has worked out well for both sides. The high-flying point guard is averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

Russell Westbrook can win the Sixth Man of the Year award this season

Last season, the idea of Westbrook coming off the bench was brought up by fans and the media. However, Frank Vogel, who coached the Lakers at the time, didn't explore the gameplan of putting the star guard as the sixth man. This was one of the reasons why they lost and had a terrible 2021-22 campaign, finishing 33-49.

This time around, coach Darvin Ham is convinced by Westbrook's ability to lead the second unit. With the experience of the nine-time All-NBA and his high motor, the transition seemed flawless. Now, Brodie has a chance to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, thanks to Ham's trust in him.

Russell Westbrook's trade value is at an all-time high right now

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

Following the trade rumors surrounding the Lakers, Westbrook has taken the spotlight as one of the players getting traded this season. His play so far as a sixth-man has helped Los Angeles improve to 8-12.

Teams struggled to get involved with the Lakers when it came to trading Westbrook over the summer. His play last season took a toll on his reputation. Plus, he's earning more than $47 million this season, but hasn't performed like he deserved the salary.

Trading Westbrook this season may see the light of day as he's beginning to get his groove back. His transition as the leader for the second unit has increased his value in the trade market after being considered "untradable" last season.

