NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings register interest in 3x All-Star and New York Knicks target

The Utah Jazz have made it clear they are willing to trade superstar Donovan Mitchell, and the Sacramento Kings appear to be the latest interested team. The three-time All-Star had previously been connected to the New York Knicks in various trade rumors.

"Along with New York, several other teams have expressed interest to the Jazz when it comes to Mitchell, such as Washington, Miami, Toronto, Charlotte, Sacramento and Atlanta, according to sources," NBA insider Shams Charania reported.

Mitchell is expected to generate plenty of interest on the trade market. Although many expected the Knicks to be the favorites to land one of the league's top guards, numerous teams could enter the race. Mitchell has the potential to be a tremendous get for any organization, as he can be a dominant force on the court.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Sacramento Kings are interested in Donovan Mitchell, per @ShamsCharania The Sacramento Kings are interested in Donovan Mitchell, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/Ird3bta3Cb

Sacramento Kings rumored to be interested in potential Donovan Mitchell trade

Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell

It's no surprise to see a team like the Sacramento Kings show interest in acquiring Donovan Mitchell. The Kings are eager to make a return to the playoffs. With strong pieces on their roster like De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings could believe that Mitchell would be the final piece of the puzzle.

Sacramento last made the playoffs in 2006 and last won a playoff series in 2004. Mitchell has been in the playoffs in each of his five seasons.

It's unclear what type of trade package the Kings would use to entice the Jazz.

Ever since word got out that Utah was open to dealing Mitchell, it's been clear that the Jazz want numerous draft picks in return at least.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



But the three-time All-Star has yet to formally request a trade or force his way out of Utah, sources tell



More on Inside Pass:



theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… Donovan Mitchell continues to be the subject of trade discussions.But the three-time All-Star has yet to formally request a trade or force his way out of Utah, sources tell @ShamsCharania More on Inside Pass: Donovan Mitchell continues to be the subject of trade discussions.But the three-time All-Star has yet to formally request a trade or force his way out of Utah, sources tell @ShamsCharania.More on Inside Pass:theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… https://t.co/4b7NX0RiE7

After trading star big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, many expected the Jazz would try to build around their star guard. That belief has seemed to change, as Utah may be trending towards a complete rebuild.

Still just 25 years old, Mitchell joins Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and possibly Kyrie Irving as one of the most intriguing stars on the trade market.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8%, including 35.5% from 3-point range.

Mitchell was the No. 13 pick in the 2017 draft and made the All-Rookie team before going on to be named an All-Star in each of the last three seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far