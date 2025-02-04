NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs move pairing $22,500,000 forward with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox explored

The San Antonio Spurs landed their primary target, Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox, in a three-team trade involving the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After surrendering limited assets, another move could be on the horizon for the upstart squad, including a trade for Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.

San Antonio (21-26) has been fairly competitive behind sophomore big man Victor Wembanyama's standout two-way play. However, after acquiring Fox without giving up any starters, the team's 16th-ranked offense (111.9 offensive rating) is projected to reach another level.

Wembanyama and Fox are expected to form a lethal pick-and-roll tandem and diversify the Spurs' game plan by providing a bona fide one-two scoring punch. While the franchise could stand pat and evaluate Fox's fit, it has the means to make another win-now move before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Over the past few months, Johnson has reportedly been one of the league's most in-demand trade candidates, garnering "many" suitors. Through 35 outings, the sixth-year sharpshooter is averaging a career-best 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.2 3-pointers per game on elite 49.1/41.9/89.8 shooting splits.

Meanwhile, he is making a relatively affordable $22.5 million salary this season. So, Johnson could be an ideal third option next to Wembanyama and Fox.

Per NBA insider Jake Fischer, the rebuilding Nets (16-33) have been seeking "as many as two first-round picks" for Johnson. While the asking price may be steep, the Spurs could meet Brooklyn's demand.

Potential framework for Cameron Johnson-to-Spurs deal

One trade that could land Cameron Johnson in San Antonio features the Spurs parting with veteran forward Harrison Barnes and draft capital.

Barnes, making $18 million this season and $19 million next season, has been a solid stopgap option at the four. However, the 32-year-old isn't forecasted to be part of San Antonio's long-term plans.

So, the organization could package Barnes' salary with the Atlanta Hawks' 2025 first-round pick and their 2029 first-rounder to acquire Johnson.

Move pairing $22,500,000 forward with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox explored (Image Credit: Fanspo.com)

Such a trade would mark an all-in move for the Spurs. However, Wembanyama is already widely considered a top-10 player in his second season. Thus, the franchise would likely be wise to continue building around the 7-foot-3 French phenom as soon as possible.

