NBA Trade Rumors: Teams have great deal of interest in Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon is back to putting up decent numbers for the Houston Rockets and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the rest of the league is taking notice. The 2017 Sixth Man of the Year is a useful 3-and-D role player but with the Rockets heading towards a rebuild, he might be put on the market.

The Houston Rockets are likely to trade their veterans ahead of the March 25 deadline. Eric Gordon is among their consistent performers this season and expected to attract interest as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj said the following on Wednesday's episode of SportsCenter:

"One other player that is signed for a couple more years- Eric Gordon. There's a great deal of interest in Gordon."

Eric Gordon is averaging 17.8 points per game this season off the bench while shooting at a 43.7% clip.

NBA Trade Rumors: What can Houston Rockets get in exchange for Eric Gordon?

Gordon can help a contender significantly

Not only is Eric Gordon a volume scorer, but he's also a solid defender who can guard three positions. Having said that, he's currently in the first season of a four-year $76 million deal. When you factor in his injury history and the fact that he turned 32 last December, Gordon's contract becomes infeasible financially.

What the Rockets do with Eric Gordon will be fascinating.



His contract is bad, but he's been so good this season, it's probably movable now. He's one of the few players I'm still attached to on this team, so while it might be the right move, I don't really wanna see him go. — Disney Gary Clark (@Itamar1710) February 8, 2021

This doesn't imply that the Houston Rockets will not be able to trade Eric Gordon; we've seen worse contracts getting moved. However, shipping Gordon would be a salary dump of sorts for the Rockets and any team taking on his deal won't be willing to cough up additional useful assets.

The Houston Rockets are unlikely to get a blue-chip youngster or high draft pick in return for Eric Gordon. They can definitely try expanding the trade and involve more teams for getting better returns. As things stand though, the Rockets are unlikely to attract much more than expiring contracts and perhaps a first-round draft pick.

