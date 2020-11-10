Create
NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against the Brooklyn Nets retaining Spencer Dinwiddie for the 2020-21 season

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 10 Nov 2020, 22:19 IST
Rumors
With the NBA off-season currently underway, teams are looking to improve their rosters and coaching personnel ahead of the start of the next season. NBA trade rumors suggest that the Brooklyn Nets could be one of the teams to watch out for in the off-season. The Nets have superstars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in their ranks, and there is a possibility that the team could move Spencer Dinwiddie this off-season. On that note, let us analyze the pros and cons of the Brooklyn Nets retaining Spencer Dinwiddie.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Brooklyn Nets should stick with Spencer Dinwiddie

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
Spencer Dinwiddie was one of the breakout stars last season. The point guard thrived in the absence of Kyrie Irving in the backcourt. Dinwiddie formed an exciting guard partnership with Caris LeVert, with the duo doing most of the team's playmaking and scoring. That allowed the Brooklyn' Nets frontcourt to focus at the defensive end.

If the Brooklyn Nets choose to keep Dinwiddie this off-season, they will have in their roster arguably one of the best role players in the league. Dinwiddie is more than capable of taking care of the offensive burden in limited minutes while coming on as an option off the bench.

Spencer Dinwiddie is also a brilliant option to have against opposition bench players and could come in handy as a backup for the Brooklyn Nets if Kyrie Irving gets injured.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Brooklyn Nets should let Spencer Dinwiddie leave

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
One of the Brooklyn Nets' primary objectives this off-season is to acquire a third star to play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. NBA trade rumors in this regard suggest that rising star Caris LeVert is expendable and could be used by the Nets in a deal to land a superstar. That essentially means that even Spencer Dinwiddie could face a similar predicament and could be used as an NBA trade chip.

Dinwiddie is a reliable option in offense but is a liability at the other end, where he often struggles against opposition guards. He has performed quite poorly defensively for the Brooklyn Nets in the last few years and could be a major liability for the team in the playoffs.

That alone should discourage the Nets from keeping him in their roster for yet another season.

Published 10 Nov 2020, 22:19 IST
