NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Boston Celtics going into the 2020-21 season

The Boston Celtics find themselves in a tricky situation as they trail 1-3 to the Miami Heat in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Whether they can complete a miraculous turnaround or not remains to be seen. Irrespective of the result, ahead of the 2020-21 season, various NBA trade rumors will undoubtedly feature the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics' dream starting 5 according to NBA Trade Rumors:

The Boston Celtics need to try and improve their roster for the 2020-21 NBA season to give Jayson Tatum and co. a better shot at the championship. A handful of NBA trade rumors have suggested deals that help the franchise do just that. It'll be interesting to see how the team shapes up for the next NBA season.

Point Guard: Kemba Walker

Boston Celtics replaced Kyrie Irving with Kemba Walker

It is never easy filling the boots of a great player like Kyrie Irving. Kemba Walker, however, has done a pretty decent job of that. He has allowed the young stars of the team to take center stage, and has reduced himself to the second or third scoring option.

Walker has averaged just over 20 points per game on 42.5% shooting this season. He is likely to continue at the 1 for the Boston Celtics next season.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the New York Knicks going into the 2020-21 season

Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown

In 2019-20, 23-year-old guard Jaylen Brown enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Boston Celtics as he upped his scoring from 13 points per game last campaign to 20 this time around, that too with an extremely efficient scoring rate of 48%.

In the 2020 NBA playoffs, in particular, Brown has evolved into a legitimate scoring threat, on some days even becoming the focal point of the Boston Celtics offense. Brown has the potential to be a multiple-time All-Star, and so far, he is living up to expectations.

Small Forward: T.J. Warren

Warren was on fire in the NBA bubble

The first new name in the starting five so far, Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren could be one of two players to join the Boston Celtics in a trade that sends small forward Gordon Hayward the other way.

Warren is aged 27 right now, and has shown sparks of his supreme offensive abilities this season. He averaged a career-high 19.8 points per game this season on ridiculous 53.6% shooting from the floor.

Although Gordon Hayward is most definitely the better player between the two, Warren is younger and is as good a like-for-like replacement as anyone else.

Power Forward: Jayson Tatum

The new face of the franchise since the departure of Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum has blossomed into a legitimate NBA star this season. The 22-year-old has averaged 23.4 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game this season on 45% efficiency from the floor and 40% from three-point range.

Those impressive numbers handed Tatum his first All-Star selection, and he also made his first-ever All-NBA team. Needless to say, the best is yet to come for Jayson Tatum, and the sky is the limit for him.

Center: Myles Turner

24-year-old, 6'11" American big man Myles Turner would be the second piece the Boston Celtics get in the aforementioned trade with the Indiana Pacers. A trade could potentially look like this.

Landing Myles Turner would be an absolute coup for the Boston Celtics, as he is the perfect modern day big man. Turner was exceptional in the 2020 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat as he knocked down nearly 43% of his triples, while also registering an unbelievable 4 blocks per game.

A stretch big who is so well-balanced would be a dream fit in this Boston Celtics team, and Brad Stevens' men would automatically become one of the favourites to win the 2020-21 NBA championship if they can make it happen.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the LA Lakers going into the 2020-21 season