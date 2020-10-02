NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the LA Clippers going into the 2020-21 season

The LA Clippers are in turmoil after facing a shocking exit in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. They parted ways with their coach Doc Rivers and new NBA trade rumors emerge every day as to how the LA Clippers can improve their roster next season.

With two players enjoying a max contract, the LA Clippers neither have the cap space nor the assets to go for a big trade in the offseason. In this article, we'll take a look at what they can do to maximize their potential with their limited cap space as they continue to look for their elusive NBA championship.

Here's the dream starting 5 for the LA Clippers going into the 2020-21 season.

Point Guard: Patrick Beverley

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

Pat Beverley has been with the LA Clippers since 2017 and provides them their defensive identity. Despite his ordinary shooting this year, his effort on the defensive end won many games for the LA Clippers. Even at 32, his selection in the 2020 All-Defensive second team proved that he's still among the best perimeter defenders in the league. His ability to guard multiple positions and hit some big shots at crunch times will be crucial for the LA Clippers as they look to make a deep run in the playoffs next year.

Shooting Guard: Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks

Paul George's poor performance in the playoffs was one of the biggest reasons behind the LA Clippers' exit this year. Despite some controversial NBA trade rumors suggesting George's departure in the offseason, keeping him might still be the best option for the Los Angeles outfit.

Paul George in elimination games:



17.6 PPG

37.7% FG

31.1% 3PT



1-9



(h/t @fastbreakbreak ) pic.twitter.com/wuPLBqoEqo — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 16, 2020

The LA Clippers traded two talented youngsters and seven future picks to acquire Paul George last year. Despite his poor performances this postseason, the 30-year-old deserves one more chance to make amends.