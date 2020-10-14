NBA Trade Rumors: "The hourglass is now flipped on his time in Milwaukee" - Jalen Rose predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo's upcoming free agency decision

The Milwaukee Bucks had a disappointing end to their postseason, as they crashed out in the second round of the NBA playoffs after a disheartening loss to the Miami Heat. After an unexpected exit from the playoffs this year, NBA trade rumors suggest that Giannis Antetokounmpo could explore the possibility of leaving the Milwaukee Bucks to realize his goal of winning a championship.

NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the move this offseason, according to Jalen Rose

After winning back to back MVPs, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be looking to add the elusive Larry O'Brien trophy to his cabinet. The 'Greek Freak' also won the 'Defensive Player of the Year' award, pipping LA Lakers' Anthony Davis to the accolade. However, despite winning individual trophies, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always come up short in the NBA playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks have suffered back to back losses in the Eastern Conference playoffs, losing to eventual champions Toronto Raptors in 2019 and then to Miami Heat this year.

According to Jalen Rose - who likes to call himself 'Rosetradamus' - Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on his way out if the Milwaukee Bucks don't reach the NBA finals next season. This is what Rose had to say about the situation:

"Having the best record in the NBA and having the reigning back to back MVP and not making it to the finals, I saw it happened before, the player's name was LeBron James. If the Milwaukee Bucks don't achieve their goal, of making it to the finals next year, the hourglass is now flipped on Giannis's time in Milwaukee, and that exit could end up placing him in Miami."

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent in the summer of the 2021/22 season, and multiple teams will be vying for the signature of the two-time MVP. Miami Heat will be one of those teams, as they are expected to enter the following season with enough cap space to absorb a max contract.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will now plan for the upcoming season, where they are expected to face stiffer competition for the Eastern Conference finals.

The clock is ticking for the Milwaukee Bucks, who will have to improve their roster considerably in order to compete for a championship and retain Giannis Antetokounmpo's services.

