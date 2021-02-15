NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors eyeing a move for Andre Drummond in a bid to strengthen their front court

Andre Drummond has been an active part of NBA trade rumors lately, with multiple teams reportedly interested in adding him to their roster. He was recently linked with a move to the Brooklyn Nets, and according to the latest reports, a new contender has emerged as a possible destination for the former Detroit Pistons man.
NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors express interest in out-of-favor Andre Drummond
As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Toronto Raptors are engaged in active talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers for star center Andre Drummond. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a surplus in center position, and they have decided to part ways with Andre Drummond before the NBA trade deadline.
NBA trade rumors have linked Drummond with a move away from the Cavs for some time now, and the Toronto Raptors represent a brilliant opportunity for him to do that. Andre Drummond has expressed his desire to play for a playoff team, and it seems like his wish will be granted soon.
Drummond has averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per night in 25 games this season, his ninth campaign and yet another productive one. He is one of the best rebounders in the league and has led the NBA in rebounds for 4 seasons.
NBA trade rumors suggest that the Toronto Raptors have been on the search for a big since the off-season, when they had to let their center tandem of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol go. The duo joined LA teams in an attempt to get another shot at a championship, which left the Raptors' roster deficient at center position.
Andre Drummond's signing will help the Toronto-based franchise cover this void, and might also help them improve their position in the Eastern Conference. The 2019 NBA champions are currently in 8th spot with a 12-15 record, and are narrowly clinging onto a playoff berth.
Published 15 Feb 2021, 22:44 IST