NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz motivated to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp

It looks like Donovan Mitchell might be on his way out of the Utah Jazz organization before the season starts. According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Utah is pushing for a trade that might happen as soon as next month.

Mitchell's time with the Jazz is clearly almost over. It was an obvious sign that the Jazz were leaning towards a rebuild after they cut ties with Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade. Additionally, the team traded one player from the Gobert trade, Patrick Beverley. It's still a mystery as to which players will be left by the time the season starts. However, one thing most fans are counting on is the Mitchell trade.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0… Also on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic Knicks and Jazz remain in discussions about a potential deal sending Donovan Mitchell to New York — including details from myself and @Tjonesonthenba regarding a recent offer: Also on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: Knicks and Jazz remain in discussions about a potential deal sending Donovan Mitchell to New York — including details from myself and @Tjonesonthenba regarding a recent offer:theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0…

Initially, the Jazz weren't open to trading their three-time All-Star and were really looking forward to building a team around him. However, CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge started listening to trade suitors. One team that wasn't much of a surprise was the New York Knicks. People already expect the Knicks to make an offer for Mitchell because of his association with New York.

Windhorst hasn't given up on the possibility of an offseason trade. According to Windhorst, the Jazz are pushing for a trade to happen, and that's likely to happen with the Knicks.

“It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here. To try to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks.” Windhorst said.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Utah Jazz are motivated to make a Donovan Mitchell deal before training camp, per Brian Windhorst



"It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here. To try to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks."

It's also worth noting that Ainge is working his magic again on this possible trade. It's known around the league that he tends to work a trade to his team's advantage.

A hometown return is something the Knicks are hoping for with Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v. New York Knicks

Mitchell grew up in New York. That's one reason why New York is pushing for a trade with the star to happen. But that's not the only reason.

Another motivation is that the Knicks are desperate for a new star. Although Julius Randle is a marquee player, he has been an All-Star just once, in 2020-21, when he brought the Knicks back to the playoffs. But the team regressed last season and Randle clashed with fans.

It's clear that the Knicks want a star. By seemingly overpaying Jalen Brunson, it sent a message that New York is willing to gamble to gain a star.

Mitchell is the perfect addition for them. He's flashy, a three-time All-Star with his own signature shoeline and a proactive leader. He's already shown he can carry a team to postseason relevancy. The 6-foot-1 player might be the guy for the Knicks.

Now, all the fans have to do is wait on the Jazz to agree to the Knicks' proposal. Who knows, Donovan Mitchell might start the season in Madison Square Garden.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein