NBA Trade Rumors: "We’re gonna add 2-3 pieces next year," Jared Dudley highly optimistic about LA Lakers' chances of bringing in reinforcements

After sealing a record-tying 17th NBA Championship in dominant fashion, the LA Lakers will now prepare for the upcoming season. With NBA trade rumors linking the franchise with multiple free agents, LA Lakers' star Jared Dudley is quite confident about the team's off-season plans.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jared Dudley explains LA Lakers' plans for the off-season

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LA Lakers forward Jared Dudley was acquired by the franchise for his ability to stretch the floor and his invaluable locker room presence. The veteran didn't take the floor very often in the postseason but helped the team through his experience.

Dudley recently made an appearance on the 'Complex' podcast where he discussed the LA Lakers' plans for the off-season. He sounded quite confident about the composition of the roster when he said:

“We’re gonna add 2-3 pieces next year... we got cap space. We’re gonna be better next year.”

Jared Dudley also explained how the Lakers have ample financial freedom to pursue their off-season plans:

"We got the number 1 TV deal. We are in LA. You think Jeanie Buss is gonna worry about that?"

Advertisement

The LA Lakers have key decisions to make this off-season as multiple players are eligible for new contracts. The front office will also have to sign the right role players who could complement the likes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Players like Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris all played an important role for the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA playoffs and will be confident about returning next season.

The LA Lakers have also been linked with free agents like veteran point guards Chris Paul and Derrick Rose as the franchise looks to make another run at an NBA championship.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

However, the historic franchise is set to face a sterner test next season as the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets have strengthened their rosters and could mount formidable challenges to the LA Lakers for the NBA championship next season.