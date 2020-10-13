NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Golden State Warriors desperately need a center to reinstate their dominance in the Western Conference

With the 2019-20 NBA season having come to an end, teams are looking to improve their rosters and coaching staff in order to realize their targets for next year. Star players are expected to be on the move this offseason, and NBA trade rumors surrounding them have already hit the internet. The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that will be looking to contend, and are anticipated to be quite active during the free agency period.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Golden State Warriors need to trade for a center

The 2019-20 NBA season saw a new trend come up. Title contenders like the Houston Rockets and the Boston Celtics opted to play 'small ball', which meant that these teams played without a true center on the floor at all times during the season.

The Celtics had to do it out of necessity, while the Rockets committed to the approach by trading center Clint Capela for power forward Robert Covington.

However, the tactic didn't work for both teams. The Boston Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Houston Rockets crashed out in the second round against a tall, physical LA Lakers team.

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

According to NBA trade rumors, multiple executives from different teams believe that the Golden State Warriors will have to trade for a center if they want to get past the LA Lakers in the Western Conference. The Warriors have only one capable frontcourt player in Draymond Green, who looks way past his best.

The Golden State Warriors will be looking to contend for a championship again, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson set to return next season. In their absence, the LA Lakers have constructed a hard-to-beat juggernaut which is built on length and size.

The Lakers can be even better next season. On the struggle teams will have finding bigs to contain Anthony Davis, LA’s flexibility to make additions, and LeBron’s greatness with no end in sight: https://t.co/lT8iW8QEUO — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 12, 2020

If the Golden State Warriors do try to trade for a big, they will be in a great position to negotiate for a star player as they have the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

