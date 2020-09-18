NBA Trade Rumors: Why Mike D'Antoni's appointment as Head Coach could spell the end of Joel Embiid's time at the Philadelphia 76ers

After a disappointing end to their NBA campaign, the Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with head coach Brett Brown. With Brown's departure, the 76ers will enter next season with a new goal - to rebuild. NBA trade rumors suggest that for this purpose to be fulfilled, the 76ers will even be willing to trade one of Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid - two players who are jewels in their crown.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will Joel Embiid be a part of the Philadelphia 76ers next season?

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Brett Brown spent seven years as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. His time in Philadelphia was quite forgettable, with the team not reaching the Eastern Conference finals even once. The 76ers made many adjustments to their roster in recent years to provide Brown with players who could help the team compete for a ring. Short-sighted trades for Al Horford and Tobias Harris didn't work out, while the franchise decided to let Jimmy Butler walk after last season.

After Mike D'Antoni's departure from the Houston Rockets, various NBA trade rumors have indicated that the 76ers are vying to get him on board. D'Antoni recently exited the NBA bubble and is set to test the free agency market this offseason.

Philadelphia appointing D'Antoni as their head coach would mean multiple stylistic changes taking place at the franchise. And that could spell trouble for one star on the roster - Joel Embiid.

Embiid has been remarkable since joining the league, impressing fans and rivals alike with his performances. A menace in the paint on both ends, Embiid is a throwback to the centers of pre 2000s NBA. He is an elite rim protector who can wreak havoc with his variety of plays on offense and defense.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

However, after D'Antoni's arrival, it is unlikely that Embiid will continue in Philadelphia. D'Antoni likes to play 'small-ball,' which involves players giving up on the mid-range in favor of a three-point shot. On the other hand, Joel Embiid is a player who lives in the post and loves to attack the smaller matchups in a game.

D'Antoni's system also encourages quick movement of the ball, something the Cameroonian center is not accustomed to. Also, Embiid is one of the slowest players in the league and doesn't possess a reliable jumper.

It would be interesting to track both D'Antoni and Embiid's next steps in the league. Despite the kind of system D'Antoni plays, Embiid will have a chance to prove his worth either at the 76ers or somewhere else.

