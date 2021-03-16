New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - March 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The surging New York Knicks take on the Eastern Conference leaders in Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are currently on a five-game winning run while a late controversial call reduced the Knicks to a loss in their most recent matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 16th, 8 PM ET (Wednesday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks nearly wiped out an 18-point deficit to level things up with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. They currently have a 20-20 record which is good enough for the seventh seed in the East. Up next are the Philadelphia 76ers who decimated them in the only meeting between the two sides earlier this season.

Keep on fighting let's go pic.twitter.com/pQqlvhRaYV — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 16, 2021

Tom Thibodeau's men are among the few try-hard teams in the NBA this season, but that's kinda expected given the head coach's profile. That they still have the best defensive record this season is fascinating.

Immanuel Quickley continues to impress the New York Knicks fans. The rookie had 21 points on his first career start against Brooklyn. Forward Reggie Bullock also had a game-high five three-pointers made. Stand-in center Nerlens Noel will be hoping to bounce back after blanking out in the points department last night.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle is stopped by teammates from having an altercation

Julius Randle was visibly frustrated on Monday after he failed to lead the New York Knicks to safety against their city rivals. However, he still recorded 33 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals. The All-Star will get another chance to dominate proceedings against the Philadelphia 76ers. With Joel Embiid out of the picture, Randle will be looking to bully the opposing defenders in the low post.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Immanuel Quickley, G RJ Barrett, F Reggie Bullock, F Julius Randle, C Nerlens Noel

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The biggest storyline for the Philadelphia 76ers right now is Joel Embiid's knee injury which will sideline him for at least two weeks. Doc Rivers' men still blew out the San Antonio Spurs to stretch their winning run to five games, but it'll be difficult to keep up this momentum in Embiid's absence.

Tobias Harris continues to step up his game this season. He had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists against the Spurs on Sunday. Ben Simmons also returned from his quarantine in this matchup and managed 14 points in addition to nine dimes.

Definitely went from defense to offense real quick.



👟 @xfinity pic.twitter.com/qkM2S2Z4H1 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 15, 2021

Backup center Tony Bradley will get a chance to prove his worth to the Philadelphia 76ers' front office as he nears restricted free agency. He had a season-high 14 points against Chicago a week ago and would be hoping for a similar outcome against the New York Knicks.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris pulls up for a jumper

Tobias Harris is doing everything a bit better this season. Harris is averaging a career-high in assists and his post-defense has also improved. He's managed 20.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game on a nearly 50-40-90 clip. He's established an incredible pick-and-roll game with the Philadelphia 76ers big men and that will help his case inside the paint against the New York Knicks' bulky forwards.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Knicks vs 76ers Match Prediction

The New York Knicks generally retaliate well after a loss but they will be playing on a second consecutive night. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are missing Embiid but have the second-best home record in the league. Doc Rivers' men will have to step up their game inside the paint but besides that, they're better than the Knicks in every facet. Expect the 76ers to dominate this matchup.

Where to watch Knicks vs 76ers?

Local coverage of this game will be available on MSG Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

