Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets had one of the NBA's top offenses for the past few years. However, their postseason runs, including their 2023 title, are more attributed to their defense, led by Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

This year, an NBA analyst believes the Nuggets must part ways with one of their offensive contributors to improve their defense. The team has lost strong defenders like Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown to free agency, weakening their defensive lineup and increasing pressure on Jokić.

In an ESPN article, Neil Paine suggested trading Michael Porter Jr., who has been among the team's weaker defenders since joining in 2019. Porter is under contract for $35,859,950 this season (per Spotrac), making him a challenging player to trade.

If the Nuggets find the right trade partner, they could use Porter's contract to acquire multiple players focused on defense, enhancing support for Jokić and addressing the team's 16th-ranked defense.

Despite being a 6-foot-10 forward, Porter has struggled to improve his defensive capabilities with the Nuggets. He has never averaged more than one block per game and has recorded over one steal per game only once, in a season where he played just nine games. This season, lineups featuring Porter have allowed more than two points per 100 possessions.

If Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr., who could they get back to help Nikola Jokić & Co.?

Michael Porter Jr. is at the center of trade rumors as the Feb. 6 deadline approaches, with the Chicago Bulls being a potential destination. However, a trade involving Porter for Zach LaVine could further weaken the Nuggets defense instead of providing balance.

Two other intriguing spots for Porter are the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets. The Nuggets' deal with the Hawks would see Porter sent to Atlanta for Onyeka Okongwu and Bogdan Bogdanović. This trade brings in a serviceable and defensive-minded backup as well as another shooter to space the floor for Nikola Jokić.

The Nets, on the other hand, would be a bit more complicated. A trade with Brooklyn would require a third team to facilitate the deal. However, it would bring Denver a key defender, Cameron Johnson.

